Pascoe Hits SM9 200 IM World Record, Her 3rd of Singapore WPS World Series

2019 World Para Swimming World Series – Singapore

May 10-12, 2019

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Results: https://www.worldparaswim.sg/

After already downing the 50 and 100 free world records over the first two days of the meet, New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe hit yet another world record on Sunday, the final day of the Singapore WPS World Series stop.

Pascoe, 26, went 2:25.22 to break the SM9 world record in her signature event, the 200 IM. The previous record was 2:27.83; interestingly, Pascoe also owns the SM10 world record at 2:24.90, as she was recently classed down. Russia’s S14 Valeriia Shabalina took silver in 2:20.14, and American SM8 Jessica Long nabbed the bronze in 2:43.15.

Japan’s SM14 Keichi Nakajima won the men’s race in 2:15.61. Taking second was Hong Kong’s Long Tin Chan (S14) in 2:16.30, and in third was SM14 Lawrence Sapp (USA) in 2:20.97.

Malaysia’s Brenda Anellia (S4) hit a new Asian record in prelims of the women’s 50 fly (1:11.92) but then shaved more than two seconds off that time in finals, going 1:09.72 for sixth place overall. Canada’s Tess Routliffe (S7) won the event in 37.69 and Russia’s S7 Ani Palian was second in 37.86. Taking third was China’s Daomin Liu (S6) in 38.91. In the men’s race, China’s Jingang Wang (S6) went 30.88 for the gold. Singapore’s S7 Wei Soong Toh took silver in 32.40 and bronze went to Russia’s S6 Andrei Granichka in 33.90.

Turkey’s Sumeyye Boyaci (S5) won the women’s 50 back in 45.88 and S2 Pin Xiu Yip (Singapore) was second in 1:05.29. Taking third was S5 Mayumi Narita (Japan) in 47.85. S4 Cameron Leslie (New Zealand) won the men’s race in 43.22. S5 Thanh Tung Vo (Vietnam) was second in 39.76 and Russia’s Roman Zhdanov (S4) was third in 46.38.