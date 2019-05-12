Michael Andrew plans to swim all four 50s and the 100 breast in Gwangju

American speedster Michael Andrew confirmed in an interview to SwimSwam that he is planning to compete in 5 individual events at the World Championships this summer in South Korea. These will be the 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke, 50 freestyle and 50/100 breaststroke plus the 4×100 medley relay.

Andrew, who just turned 20 in April, is swimming this weekend in Budapest at the second stop of the FINA Champions Swim Series. The 2018 Pan Pacific champion raced on Saturday in the 50 butterfly, finishing 3rd in a time of 23.19. The winner of this race was Nicholas Santos from Brazil, who set a new South American record of 22.60. Andrew managed to lower his time of 23.27 from the last stop of the series that took place in Guangzhou (China).

When asked about how will he deal with the fatigue triggered by his busy schedule during the World Championships, Andrew replied: “We train for it, so I think the best way for me to prepare for this is mentally and then we will hold on physically, (…) it is a bunch of 50s, so I do well sprinting back to back“.

To qualify for the World Championships team 2019, american swimmers had to finish among the 2 best times of the country in the olympic events, made at either the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships or the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. In case of the non-olympic 50s, the winner of the event at the 2018 Nationals qualified automatically for worlds, while the 2nd spot would be for the pre-qualified swimmer with the best time in the event. Andrew had in 2018 the best year of his career so far, breaking a fair amount of personal best times:

Event Time Meet 50 freestyle 21.46 2018 Pan Pacific Championships 50 butterfly 22.93 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships 50 breaststroke 26.84 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships 100 breaststroke 59.38 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships 50 backstroke 24.49 2018 FINA World Cup

Today, Andrew competed also in the 50 breaststroke, finishing 3rd in a time of 27.10. At the end of the month he will be present again in the last stop of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis.