2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Budapest: Day 1 Live Recap

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST

The second of three FINA Champions Swim Series stops will get underway today from Budapest, with a mix of athletes who competed at the first stop in Guangzhou along with plenty of others who will make their debuts at the unique two-day affair.

The event lineup has shifted from the one used in Guangzhou. Notably, the women’s 200 and 400 freestyle events both don’t fall on day one anymore, and neither do the men’s on day two. Day one now features the women’s 400 free and the men’s 200 free.

Women’s 400 Free

Ajna Kesely got the crowd buzzing in the opening event of the night, winning the women’s 400 freestyle in a time of 4:05.92. That falls less than a second off her season-best of 4:05.12, and gives Hungary two consecutive wins in this event after Katinka Hosszu won in Guangzhou.

Wang Jianjiahe of China held off Holly Hibbott of Great Britain for second in 4:07.50.

Men’s 200 Fly

After Chad Le Clos was the early aggressor in the men’s 200 fly, leading at the 100 in 54.58, Hungarian Kristof Milak completely took over on the back half to win decisively in a very fast time of 1:53.64. His second 100 was a blistering 58.58, including a 29.03 third 50.

That falls just shy of his world-leading season-best of 1:53.19, and registers as his fourth-fastest performance ever.

Olympic silver medalist Masato Sakai clocked a season-best to snag second in 1:55.40, elevating him to fifth in the world, and Le Clos managed to hang onto third in 1:55.95.

Women’s 100 Fly

Reigning Olympic and World Champion Sarah Sjostrom easily takes the women’s 100 fly in a time of 56.78, less than a tenth off her season-best of 56.69 (which is #1 in the world). This is her second consecutive Champions Series win in the event.

Farida Osman (58.32) swam her fastest of the season for second, and Penny Oleksiak was only two-tenths off her 2019 best for third (58.52).

Men’s 50 Free

Just like Sjostrom, Ben Proud wins an event for the second straight time on the series in the men’s 50 free, touching in 21.52. He was 21.48 in Guangzhou.

He was given a close race from world #1 Bruno Fratus and Vladimir Morozov, but they ended up slightly back for second and third in 21.67 and 21.77 respectively. Fratus is the fastest in the world this year at 21.47.

Women’s 200 Breast

Yuliya Efimova put on a clinic in the women’s 200 breast, finishing in a time of 2:22.52 to move her .01 ahead of Guangzhou winner Ye Shiwen for the top spot in the world this year.

17-year-old Eszter Bekesi of Hungary dropped over a second from her lifetime best to steal second in 2:27.54, edging out American Katie Meili (2:27.86).

Men’s 100 Back

Russian Evgeny Rylov put together a strong race to win the men’s 100 back in 52.81, lowering his fastest of the season from 53.00. He maintains his spot at #2 in the world, behind Guangzhou winner Xu Jiayu.

American Matt Grevers seemingly held back on the opening 50 but closed really well, splitting 26.24/26.85 to move past Kliment Kolesnikov on the back half and take second in 53.09, putting him fourth in the world. Kolesnikov was 53.75 for third, and Xu was well back for fourth in 54.65.

Women’s 200 Back

World #1 Margherita Panziera dominated the women’s 200 back en route to the victory in a time of 2:06.41, less than a second off her 2:05.72 from just over a month ago. The 23-year-old Italian had the fastest split in the field on the first, second, and third 50s.

Guangzhou winner Katinka Hosszu and Aussie Emily Seebohm both registered season-bests of 2:08.16 and 2:08.89 respectively for second and third, and in fourth Katalin Burian‘s 2:09.00 was actually faster than Hosszu’s winning time at the first stop (2:09.05).

Men’s 50 Fly

39-year-old Brazilian Nicholas Santos won his second consecutive 50 fly title in a blazing fast time of 22.60, breaking his South American Record by .01. He moves past Oleg Kostin (22.74) for the top time in the world, having been 22.77 in April.

World record holder Andrii Govorov broke 23 seconds for the first time this year for second in 22.87, and Michael Andrew (23.19) took third over Proud (23.68).

