Nicholas Santos Lowers 50 Fly South American Record In Budapest

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST

Brazilian Nicholas Santos won the men’s 50 fly for the second consecutive time at the FINA Champions Swim Series, this time doing so in a new South American Record of 22.60.

The 39-year-old’s time eclipses the 22.61 he did two years ago at the 2017 Maria Lenk Trophy, and moves him past Russian Oleg Kostin (22.74) for #1 in the world in 2018-19.

Santos won the event at the first stop in Guangzhou in 23.01, and now adds the Budapest crown by going over four-tenths faster.

In the all-time rankings, the two-time LC World Championship silver medalist maintains his position at third behind Andrii Govorov and Rafael Munoz, and in terms of performances this checks in as the eighth fastest ever.

Govorov competed in the race tonight in Budapest, placing second in 22.87.

Munoz, who owns four of the six-fastest times ever, notably did all of them with the now-banned high-tech suits in 2009.

All-Time Fastest Performances, Men’s 50 Fly

Back in December, Santos broke the world record in the SCM 50 fly in a time of 21.75 to win the gold medal.

As of now, he won’t be in the running for gold at the Long Course World Championships this summer in Gwangju, as he was left off the Brazilian roster as they didn’t use stroke 50s for selection. He won silver at both the 2015 and 2017 LC Worlds in Kazan and Budapest.