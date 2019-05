Sjostrom, Le Clos prêts pour Budapest après un stage en Turquie

Nicholas Santos Lowers 50 Fly South American Record In Budapest Nicholas Santos set a new South American Record in the 50 fly on day 1 in Budapest.

Top 5 Performances from Day 1 of the FINA Champions Series – Budapest Ajna Kesely nearly broke her lifetime best in the 400 free tonight in a triumphant win.

Olympic Silver Medalist Masato Sakai Puts Up Fastest 2Fly Since 2017 Worlds Japan’s Masato Sakai might not have won the men’ 200m fly race in Budapest, but he still put up a meaningful performance of his own.