Purdue Lands Minnesota HS 2A Runner-Up Jenna Marquette for 2021

Jenna Marquette of Minnetonka Swim Club (coached by Erich Welton) has verbally committed to Purdue University for fall 2021. Marquette is a rising senior at Wayzata High School in Plymouth, Minn., where she’s coached by Elizabeth Hansen.

I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Purdue! I chose Purdue because of the amazing team atmosphere and the multitude of academic opportunities available. I’d like to thank my parents, coaches and teammates for all their help and support throughout the years. I can’t wait to be a part of this incredible team. Boiler Up!



TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 51.20

100 breast – 1:02.05

200 breast – 2:17.20

200 IM – 2:06.47

At the 2019 Minnesota AA high school state championships, Marquette was the 100 breast runner-up (1:02.72/1:02.37 in prelims) and the fifth-place finisher in the 100 free (51.63/51.20 in prelims). On relays, Marquette was 28.67 swimming breast on Wayzata’s third-place medley relay and split 51.49 on their third-place 400 free relay. She’s finished no lower than sixth in the 100 breast in her three Minnesota AA championship meets so far, and her second-place effort in November was her highest finish yet.

Last summer in long course meters, Marquette won Minnesota Senior Championships titles in the 100 breast (1:12.56/1:11.05 in prelims) and 200 breast (2:37.00). At the 2019 NCSA Summer Championships, Marquette was third in the 50 breast (32.80), fourth in the 100 breast (1:11.69) and fifth in the 200 breast (2:35.96). In early March at the 2020 Minnesota Senior Champs in short course yards, Marquette won the 100 breast (1:02.61/1:02.32 in prelims).

Purdue has recently seen the success of breaststroker Jinq En Phee, a 2018 NCAA All-American in the 100 breast, though she just exhausted her eligibility. The Boilermakers still return 1:01.7/2:10.6 breaststroker, Sylvia Kobylak, a rising sophomore who was their best 200 breaststroker last season, and they have one season left with Riley Kishman (1:01.1/2:16.8 while at Purdue).

Marquette joins Audrey Crowel and Cecilie Wiuff in Purdue’s class of 2025.

