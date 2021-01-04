After Gap Year, Boise YMCA’s Paul Shutt to Join Mizzou’s Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Boise YMCA’s Paul Shutt has committed to Missouri for fall 2021, joining their class of 2025. He is in the middle of a gap year following his 2020 graduation from Capital High School.

Super excited to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Missouri next fall! It’s been a long journey to get here and I’m so thankful for all the people who have been there along the way. So excited to get there and get to work! Go Tigers!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.26

200 free – 1:40.99

100 back – 52.40

200 back – 1:48.78

100 fly – 50.84

200 fly – 1:54.35

200 IM – 1:53.08

Shutt tells SwimSwam that he took a gap year to “avoid online college” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s one of the best products out of Idaho in awhile; in high school, Shutt was a five-time 5A State Champion, while he holds every individual school record at Capital High School.

In the 200 back, since the pandemic hit, Shutt has taken his lifetime best from 1:49.19 to 1:48.78 from a meet in October.

That 200 back is Shutt’s best event, and he could also develop as a sprint freestyler and IM’er. Mizzou had a deep sprint group last season, led by current junior Danny Kovac (19.5/42.9) with six men under 20 seconds in the 50 free. The Tigers have also been exceptional in the 200 back; in three out of the last four seasons, they’ve had three different swimmers break 1:40.

Junior Jack Dahlgren was 1:39.93 at a last chance meet last winter before the NCAA’s were ultimately canceled, and he finished the season ranked ninth nationally.

Shutt joins Will Whittington, Ethan Roach, Grant Bochenski, Cade Oliver and Ty Spillane in Mizzou’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.