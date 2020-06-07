In-State Sprinter Ethan Roach Verbals to Mizzou for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Missouri has picked up in-state sprinter Ethan Roach from Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City. The rising Park Hill South HS senior will join their class of 2025.

I chose the University of Missouri because of many reasons. They have a great program for starters full of great coaches and staff. I had no doubt I would be in good hands choosing Mizzou. The university is in state and I qualify for academic scholarships, so money will be less of a burden. My tipping point was when I got to meet the team over zoom. They were a great group of guys, and I have no doubt I will fit in perfectly with the guys. I still have work to do to get to the level I believe I can be at, but I know the University of Missouri will be an amazing place to continue the next steps of my swimming and academic careers.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.70

100 free – 45.84

200 free – 1:44.55

100 back – 51.45

200 back – 1:52.95

Roach spent his first two high school seasons at Spanish River High School in Florida before moving to Missouri in summer of 2019. At his first MSHSAA State Championships, Roach went lifetime bests in the 100 free (45.84) and 100 back (51.45) to take third in both events. In the 100 free, he was 21.82 at the feet on his 50 free turn, suggesting he has a good amount to drop in the 50 free individually from his 21.70 lifetime best.

Mizzou had six men under 20 seconds in the 50 free and five under 44 in the 100 free last season, and their sprint group was led by Danny Kovac (19.5/42.9). Kovac is a rising junior, and Roach will get a season of overlap with him and top sprinter Kyle Leach. Roach will also get two seasons of overlap with two other top sprinters, Kevin Hammer and Ben Patton.

Roach joins Grant Bochenski, Cade Oliver and Ty Spillane in Mizzou’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

