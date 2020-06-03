Sub-20 Relay Split Sprinter Grant Bochenski Commits to Missouri

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Illinois (club) State Champion Grant Bochenski has verbally committed to the University of Missouri. The rising high school senior is scheduled to arrive in the fall of 2021.

Bochenski joins a growing class of 2021 for the Tigers, which with 3 announced swimmers so far already almost matches the class of 2020 in size.

As a junior, at the Illinois Swimming Senior State Championships, Bochenski won both the 100 back (48.72) and 100 free (45.33) for the Maverick Swim Club. At the Illinois High School State Championship meet a week earlier, he finished 3rd in the 100 free and 7th in the 100 back for Naperville North High School. His time in the final of the 100 back was the fastest during the finals round, but the meet was in a 6-lane pool, so 7th place is winning the B final.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.74 (19.91 relay split)

100 free – 44.51

200 free – 1:39.42

50 back – 22.79

100 back – 48.72

200 back – 1:50.22

200 IM – 1:54.35

Bochenski’s backstroke times, especially in the 100, fits in well with Missouri’s historic strength in that event. The 100 and 200 yard backstrokes were 2 of the team’s 3 highest scoring events at the 2020 SEC Championships, and their best backstroker in the class of 2020, Mikolaj Malec, prefers the 200. Cade Oliver, a 48.5/1:45.2 backstroke, is also in the Tigers’ class of 2021.

He also adds some badly-needed depth to the Missouri sprint group. At last season’s SEC Championships, the Tigers’ 400 free relay finished 7th out of 10 teams, while the men’s relay finished 8th out of 10 teams.

The Tigers will bring in Oklahoma High School Record holder Daniel Wilson (20.09/43.42) and Iowa sprint State Champion Charlie Bunn (20.18/44.41) in the class of 2020 to address that problem as well.

