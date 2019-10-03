5x Iowa High School State Champion Charlie Bunn Sends Verbal to Mizzou

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlie Bunn from Bettendorf, Iowa has verbally committed to the University of Missouri for 2020-21, joining Daniel Seabaugh who also committed to the Tigers’ class of 2024. Bunn is a senior at Bettendorf High School where he is coached by Mike Ahrens. He is one of only 7 high school swimmers ever to have won four events at Iowa’s state swimming and diving meet. This feat he pulled of last season at the 2019 IHSAA State Championships. Bunn took home golds in the 50 free (20.42), 100 free (44.94), 200 free relay (19.76 anchor), and 400 free relay (44.38 anchor). He earned NISCA All-America status and broke all four school records (taking his total to 9 school records) with the swims. As a sophomore, he finished 6th in the 200 free (1:42.85) and 3rd in the 100 free (46.60), led off the winning 200 free relay, and anchored the 13th-place 400 free relay.

Bunn swims year-round at Lane Four Aquatics under coach Matt Rowe. Primarily a sprint freestyler, he took 4th in the 100m free (52.50, 52.36 in prelims) and 6th in the 50 free (23.90) at Des Moines Futures this summer, scoring PBs in both events. In SCY, his best 50/100 times came from high school season, but he went a lifetime best in the 200 free (1:40.37) at Winter Juniors East. It took 19.95/43.82/1:36.25 to score in the 50/100/200 free at 2019 SEC Championships. Mizzou had two A-finalists in the 50 free but both (Mikel Schreuders and Luke Mankus) will have graduated by the time Bunn begins. He will overlap two years with current sophomores Kyle Leach and Jack Dahlgren, though.

His mother told SwimSwam, “Bunn chose Missouri because of their knowledgeable and energetic coaching staff, the facilities, the support & commitment for swimming by the administrators in the athletic department, program of study and the overall fit he had with his future teammates and coaching staff. The Tigers are led by Andrew Grevers who guided Mizzou’s Men’s Team to a 2nd place finish at the SEC Championships and an 11th place finish at the NCAA Championships.”

SCY times:

50 free – 20.42

100 free – 44.94

200 free – 1:40.37

100 back – 52.85

100 fly – 51.83

