SwimSwam Podcast: True Sweetser on The Journey of a Distance Swimmer

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Stanford All-American True Sweetser to talk about his journey as a distance swimmer. True speaks candidly about growing up as the youngest of 6 (but in essence an only child), his age-group days in the sport, and eventually moving on to train with Gator Swim Club in high school. True also explains he had originally always seen himself attending Harvard, but when he went on his visit to Stanford, he fell in love.