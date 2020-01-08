Oklahoma High School Record-holder Daniel Wilson Commits to Missouri

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Daniel Wilson, a senior at Norman High School North in Norman, Oklahoma will swim for the University of Missouri next year. He’ll suit up for the class of 2024 with Charlie Bunn and Daniel Seabaugh.

“I’m so pumped to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri!!! I’m so grateful for my family, friends, and coaches the helped me through it all! Go Tigers! 🐯”

Wilson, who swims year-round for Sooner Swim Club, is coming off a couple of strong showings at meets in December. He competed first at Winter Juniors West in Federal Way where he was runner-up in the 100 free (43.42) and took third in the 100 fly (46.68). Those times represent year-over-year improvements of 2.5 and 3.4 seconds, respectively. Next, he swam at the AESC Elite Meet and finished 2nd in the 50 free (20.09), 4th in the 200 fly (1:55.18 in prelims), and 8th in the 100 back (52.01 in prelims). Last summer he competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 50/100m free and 100m fly. He came in 21st in the 50 but his best times from all three events (23.28, 51.82, 55.96) came from Jenks Sectionals.

In high school swimming, Wilson won the 100 fly (49.57) and was runner-up in the 50 free (20.84) at the 2019 Oklahoma High School Class 6A State Meet; he was also on the 6A record-setting 400 free relay. Last season he contributed to the Norman North 200 free relay that broke the 6A state record.

Wilson’s top 100 fly time would have scored for Mizzou in the B final at 2019 SEC Championships, while his 100 free time would have been right on cusp of the B/C finals. It took 19.95/43.82/1:36.25 to score in the sprint freestyle events.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.09

100 free – 43.42

200 free – 1:38.42

50 fly – 21.31

100 fly – 46.68

