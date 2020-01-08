Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan 6 – Jan 12, 2020

College dual meets are resuming, with a mix of traditional meets and training trip meets. A Big Ten showdown between Michigan and Indiana on Saturday highlights a busy week.

Here are a few standouts:

  • #14/#5 Indiana travels to Ann Arbor to take on the #6/#3 Michigan Wolverines in a Saturday morning Big Ten showdown.
  • ACC power #15/#10 Louisville will take on a rapidly-ascending Northwestern team in Evanston, Illinois Thursday.
  • #11 (w) Auburn travels to Georgia Tech for a Saturday morning dual.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
South Florida Winter Training Classic 1/7-1/13 x x
Colorado State vs Pepperdine, New Mexico 1/8 x
Wally Nakamoto Diving Invitational 1/8-1/10
Northwestern vs Louisville 1/9 x x
SMU vs Texas A&M 1/9 x
LSU vs Missouri 1/9 x x
Hawaii vs Wisconsin 1/9 x
Purdue vs Michigan State 1/10 x x
Washington State vs USC 1/10 x
Binghamton vs Marist 1/10 x x
Tulane vs West Florida 1/10 x
Cincinnati vs Kenyon, Oakland 1/10 x x
North Texas vs. Rice 1/10 x
Princeton vs Villanova 1/10 x x
UNCW vs Campbell 1/10 x
Bucknell vs Johns Hopkins 1/10 x x
Army vs Lehigh 1/10 x x
Gardner-Webb vs Wingate 1/10 x
Georgia Southern vs North Florida 1/10 x
Fresno State vs San Diego State, Cal Poly 1/10 x
Wyoming vs Denver 1/10 x x
California Baptist vs Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1/10 x x
Richmond vs James Madison 1/10-1/11 x
Incarnate Word vs Colorado Mesa, Air Force 1/10-1/11 x x
Cleveland State vs IUPUI, UIC 1/10-1/11 x x
UNLV vs UC Santa Barbara 1/10-1/11 x x
Buffalo Diving Invite 1/10-1/12 x x
Queens vs Duke 1/11 x x
Georgia Tech vs Auburn 1/11 x x
Iowa vs Illinois, Notre Dame 1/11 x x
Arizona State vs Kansas 1/11 x
Michigan vs Indiana 1/11 x x
Hawaii vs Minnesota 1/11 x x
UNC vs Navy 1/11 x x
Washington State vs UCLA 1/11 x
Davidson vs. UNC Wilmington 1/11 x x
Duquesne vs. Marshall 1/11 x
Florida State vs Alabama 1/11 x x
Stony Brook vs Florida Gulf Coast 1/11 x
Vermont vs Siena 1/11 x
VMI vs Washington & Lee 1/11 x x
ECU vs South Carolina 1/11 x x
SMU vs Rice 1/11 x
Providence vs Assumption College 1/11 x
Marshall vs. Duquesne 1/11 x
Delta State vs LSU 1/11 x x
Georgia vs Texas A&M 1/11 x x
Villanova vs Providence 1/11 x
Hawaii vs Wisconsin 1/11 x
Dartmouth vs. Yale vs. Penn 1/11 x x
William & Mary vs Old Dominion 1/11 x x
Boston vs Colgate 1/11 x x
Army vs Bucknell 1/11 x x
Gardner-Webb vs Wingate 1/11 x
Florida Atlantic vs Suny Geneseo 1/11 x x
Green Bay vs Northern Michigan 1/11 x x
Iona vs Adelphi 1/11 x x
FIU Relay Invite 1/11 x
Missouri State vs Evansville 1/11 x
BYU vs Grand Canyon 1/11 x x
Hawaii vs Minnesota 1/11 x x
Sacred Heart vs Merrimack 1/11 x
Wagner vs New York University 1/11 x
Valparaiso vs Western Illinois 1/11 x x
Wayne State vs Eastern Michigan 1/11 x
CSU Bakersfield vs UC Santa Cruz 1/11 x x
Seattle vs Whitworth College 1/11 x x
Stanford vs PAC 1/11 x
Delaware vs Drexel, Northeastern 1/11
Penn State vs Buffalo 1/11-1/12 x x
NASA Invite (Northwestern) 1/11-1/12 x x
Binghamton vs Vermont 1/12 x
Seton Hall vs Fairfield 1/12 x x
Holy Cross vs Colgate 1/12 x x
Wagner vs Rhode Island 1/12 x

