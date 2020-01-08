College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan 6 – Jan 12, 2020

College dual meets are resuming, with a mix of traditional meets and training trip meets. A Big Ten showdown between Michigan and Indiana on Saturday highlights a busy week.

Here are a few standouts:

#14/#5 Indiana travels to Ann Arbor to take on the #6/#3 Michigan Wolverines in a Saturday morning Big Ten showdown.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.