College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan 6 – Jan 12, 2020

College dual meets are resuming, with a mix of traditional meets and training trip meets. A Big Ten showdown between Michigan and Indiana on Saturday highlights a busy week.
Here are a few standouts:
- #14/#5 Indiana travels to Ann Arbor to take on the #6/#3 Michigan Wolverines in a Saturday morning Big Ten showdown.
- ACC power #15/#10 Louisville will take on a rapidly-ascending Northwestern team in Evanston, Illinois Thursday.
- #11 (w) Auburn travels to Georgia Tech for a Saturday morning dual.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|South Florida Winter Training Classic
|1/7-1/13
|x
|x
|Colorado State vs Pepperdine, New Mexico
|1/8
|x
|Wally Nakamoto Diving Invitational
|1/8-1/10
|Northwestern vs Louisville
|1/9
|x
|x
|SMU vs Texas A&M
|1/9
|x
|LSU vs Missouri
|1/9
|x
|x
|Hawaii vs Wisconsin
|1/9
|x
|Purdue vs Michigan State
|1/10
|x
|x
|Washington State vs USC
|1/10
|x
|Binghamton vs Marist
|1/10
|x
|x
|Tulane vs West Florida
|1/10
|x
|Cincinnati vs Kenyon, Oakland
|1/10
|x
|x
|North Texas vs. Rice
|1/10
|x
|Princeton vs Villanova
|1/10
|x
|x
|UNCW vs Campbell
|1/10
|x
|Bucknell vs Johns Hopkins
|1/10
|x
|x
|Army vs Lehigh
|1/10
|x
|x
|Gardner-Webb vs Wingate
|1/10
|x
|Georgia Southern vs North Florida
|1/10
|x
|Fresno State vs San Diego State, Cal Poly
|1/10
|x
|Wyoming vs Denver
|1/10
|x
|x
|California Baptist vs Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|1/10
|x
|x
|Richmond vs James Madison
|1/10-1/11
|x
|Incarnate Word vs Colorado Mesa, Air Force
|1/10-1/11
|x
|x
|Cleveland State vs IUPUI, UIC
|1/10-1/11
|x
|x
|UNLV vs UC Santa Barbara
|1/10-1/11
|x
|x
|Buffalo Diving Invite
|1/10-1/12
|x
|x
|Queens vs Duke
|1/11
|x
|x
|Georgia Tech vs Auburn
|1/11
|x
|x
|Iowa vs Illinois, Notre Dame
|1/11
|x
|x
|Arizona State vs Kansas
|1/11
|x
|Michigan vs Indiana
|1/11
|x
|x
|Hawaii vs Minnesota
|1/11
|x
|x
|UNC vs Navy
|1/11
|x
|x
|Washington State vs UCLA
|1/11
|x
|Davidson vs. UNC Wilmington
|1/11
|x
|x
|Duquesne vs. Marshall
|1/11
|x
|Florida State vs Alabama
|1/11
|x
|x
|Stony Brook vs Florida Gulf Coast
|1/11
|x
|Vermont vs Siena
|1/11
|x
|VMI vs Washington & Lee
|1/11
|x
|x
|ECU vs South Carolina
|1/11
|x
|x
|SMU vs Rice
|1/11
|x
|Providence vs Assumption College
|1/11
|x
|Marshall vs. Duquesne
|1/11
|x
|Delta State vs LSU
|1/11
|x
|x
|Georgia vs Texas A&M
|1/11
|x
|x
|Villanova vs Providence
|1/11
|x
|Hawaii vs Wisconsin
|1/11
|x
|Dartmouth vs. Yale vs. Penn
|1/11
|x
|x
|William & Mary vs Old Dominion
|1/11
|x
|x
|Boston vs Colgate
|1/11
|x
|x
|Army vs Bucknell
|1/11
|x
|x
|Gardner-Webb vs Wingate
|1/11
|x
|Florida Atlantic vs Suny Geneseo
|1/11
|x
|x
|Green Bay vs Northern Michigan
|1/11
|x
|x
|Iona vs Adelphi
|1/11
|x
|x
|FIU Relay Invite
|1/11
|x
|Missouri State vs Evansville
|1/11
|x
|BYU vs Grand Canyon
|1/11
|x
|x
|Hawaii vs Minnesota
|1/11
|x
|x
|Sacred Heart vs Merrimack
|1/11
|x
|Wagner vs New York University
|1/11
|x
|Valparaiso vs Western Illinois
|1/11
|x
|x
|Wayne State vs Eastern Michigan
|1/11
|x
|CSU Bakersfield vs UC Santa Cruz
|1/11
|x
|x
|Seattle vs Whitworth College
|1/11
|x
|x
|Stanford vs PAC
|1/11
|x
|Delaware vs Drexel, Northeastern
|1/11
|Penn State vs Buffalo
|1/11-1/12
|x
|x
|NASA Invite (Northwestern)
|1/11-1/12
|x
|x
|Binghamton vs Vermont
|1/12
|x
|Seton Hall vs Fairfield
|1/12
|x
|x
|Holy Cross vs Colgate
|1/12
|x
|x
|Wagner vs Rhode Island
|1/12
|x
