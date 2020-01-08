Practice + Pancakes: New Mexico Women at That Holiday Workout We’ve All Been To

FORM is swim goggles with a smart display. FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be.

For the holidays, I went to visit my brother, Wyatt, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Wyatt trains with the University of New Mexico women’s team 3 days a week, and so I paid the Lobos a visit.

If you’re a college swimmer, you’ve been to this practice before: it’s the holidays and everyone on the team has gone home for Christmas. At your university, all that’s left are locals and/or citizens of other countries. The practice is sparse, and the coach is trying to have some fun while keeping things moving.

When I walked into the pool at UNM, there were only 4 girls there for practice. However, first year head coach Keegan Ingelido was keeping things light and productive, using lots of equipment and focusing on long swimming with some speed thrown in. Or, you know… a 50 fly in a full bear suit.