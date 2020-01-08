Brooks Fail, Youssef Selim Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer & Diver Of The Week

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that Brooks Fail of ARIZONA was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and ARIZONA STATE’s Youssef Selim was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Brooks Fail, Jr., Arizona (Catalina Foothills, Ariz.)

Fail (Catalina Foothills, Ariz.) dominated in Arizona’s two-day home meet against NAU and Northwestern Jan. 2 & 3. The junior swimmer led the Wildcats with two wins on the first day of competition with a time of 15:12:34 in the 1650-yard freestyle and the 200 fly with a time of 1:45:10. Fail wrapped up the weekend with first-place finishes in the 500 free (4:27:13) and the 400 IM (3:53:89) to help the No. 8 Wildcats maintain their perfect record (5-0), defeating Northwestern 199-154.

ALSO NOMINATED: Evan Carlson, Arizona State

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Youssef Selim, Sr., Arizona State (Cairo, Egypt)

Selim (Cairo, Egypt) took first in both events he competed in last week, earning a score of 348.53 in the 1-meter platform and a score of 342.53 in the 3m, to help Arizona State defeat Northwestern (155-143). The senior diver has taken five of six victories between 1m and 3m in dual meets so far this season, taking second place in just one event. Selim was previously named Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Month this season in November.

