Daily Swim Coach Workout #33

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

4x rounds [from blocks] (normal warm up)

100 on 1:40 Free (12, 10, 8, arrow off walls)

100 on 1:40 Back (12, 10, 8, arrow off walls)

100 on 2:10 Free kick w/board

(3min)

800 on 15:00 (25 Free / 25 IM) [by 200s]

(3min)

12x rounds [Desc 1-3 on fast IM by rounds]

175 on 2:30 Free swim ‘cruise’ [flags, 16SPL or less]

200 on 2:30 IM swim ‘fast’ [8m every wall, desc 1-3]

(3min)

400 EZ