ASU’s Camryn Curry Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that Camryn Curry of ARIZONA STATE was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Camryn Curry, Jr., Arizona State (Midlothian, Va.)

Curry (Midlothian, Va.) continued to dominate in the 50-yard freestyle event at Arizona State’s home dual meet against Northwestern on Jan. 4. The junior swimmer swept both the 50- (23.06) and 100-yard free (50.91) events against the Wildcats, a feat she accomplished for the first time this season. Curry’s victory in the 50 free also marks her third win in four dual meets, this season.

This is the first time this season Curry has been named Pac-12 women’s Swimmer of the Week and is also the Sun Devils’ program first time receiving the honor this season.

