Nevada Picks Up ECU Transfer Mariana Vignoli of Brazil

Another former East Carolina swimmer, Mariana Vignoli, has transferred out to another school following the program’s shutdown. She’ll join the University of Nevada this fall after spending two seasons with ECU.

Kristen Stege (Tennessee), Adela Vavrinova (Arkansas), Sara Niepelova (FGCU) and Shannon Stott (Nebraska) have publicly announced their transfers from ECU so far.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 52.42

200 free – 1:49.93

500 free – 4:50.20

1650 free – 16:32.13

Vignoli is a strong distance freestyler. As a sophomore in the 2019-20 season, Vignoli finished seventh in the mile, eighth in the 500 free, and 13th in the 200 free at the 2020 AAC Championships for ECU. She was also third in the mile at the 2019 AAC Champs as s freshman.

With two seasons of eligibility left, Vignoli projects to be a strong addition to the Nevada roster. She would’ve been their top 500 freestyler, top miler, and #3 on their top times list in the 200 free last season. She’ll really impact the mile group, as her 2020 AAC time (and lifetime best) is almost twenty seconds better than any Nevada swimmer was last season.

Vignoli would’ve won the 2020 Mountain West 1650 free title by over ten seconds with that time, too. She should be an A-final contender in the 200 free and 500 free next season at the 2021 Mountain West Champs. Nevada just graduated Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, a 49.3/1:46.6 freestyler and also a Brazil native. Vignoli’s addition should help replace many of those outgoing points.

Vignoli will get to campus alongside class of 2024 newcomer Olivia Borg and Louisville transfer Kyla Alexander.