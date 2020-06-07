Indiana Bolsters Distance Group with Verbal from #20 Aidan Reagan for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics distance specialist Aidan Reagan has verbally committed to Indiana University’s class of 2025. He was ranked #20 in our 2021 initial rankings and was the top distance recruit left uncommitted in the class.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Indiana University. I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, and family that have pushed me to this point. I can’t wait to be a member of such an amazing program, GO HOOSIERS!🔴⚪️ #gohoosiers

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:40.27

500 free – 4:26.62

1000 free – 9:19.04

1650 free – 15:22.92

Reagan won the 200 free at the 2019 AIA (Arizona) D2 State Champs and finished second in the 500 free, representing Salpointe Catholic. At the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals last summer, Reagan claimed fifth place in the 1500 free, going a lifetime best 15:35.35 and hitting an Olympic Trials cut. He also won the Arizona Senior Champs 200 fly title last summer, dropping an impressive 2:03.39 in long course (he’s only been 1:56 in yards).

Indiana was led by rising junior Mikey Calvillo in distance last year (4:15.9/14:46.2). Rising sophomore Will Gallant was the Hoosiers’ #2 distance freestyler last year at 4:20.0/14:49.0. IU will also get Michael Brinegar back after he took a redshirt season to focus on the Olympics (which have been moved to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic). Brinegar was the NCAA runner-up in the mile as a freshman in 2019 (14:27.5), and he was 4:16.4 in the 500 free as a freshman.

Reagan will get a season with Calvillo and two with Gallant and Brinegar. He joins a very strong class of 2025 for IU, including Sean Swift, Mason Carlton, Lucas Piunti, Rafael Miroslaw, #3 Joshua Matheny, #15 Luke Barr and HM Jackson Carlile.

