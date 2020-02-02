Futures Champ Mason Carlton Joins Growing Indiana Distance Group (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mason Carlton from Soquel High School and Quicksilver Swimming in San Jose, California has verbally committed to Indiana University. A current junior, Carlton is scheduled to join the Hoosiers in the fall of 2021.

Carlton is primarily a distance swimmer and, in the summer of 2018, after his freshman year of high school, he won a USA Swimming Futures Championship in the 800 free. The Futures Championships are designed as a meet to help athletes bridge the gap between local Sectional meets and the Junior National Championships.

Carlton is a two-time NISCA All-American, Summer Junior Nationals qualifier in the 800 and 1500 freestyles. Earlier this year, he was named to the USA Swimming 18 & Under World 100 List as the 90th-best 18 & under swimmer in the world in the 1500 LCM freestyle.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.25

100 free – 46.92

200 free – 1:40.64

500 free – 4:28.94

1000 free – 9:28.15

1650 free – 15:31.96

200 back – 1:50.54

400 IM – 3:55.94

As of late, Indiana has a young and loaded men’s distance group. Including 6th-ranked sophomore Mikey Calvillo (14:46.25) and 10th-ranked freshman Will Gallant (14:49.00), the Hoosiers have 2 of the top 10 milers in the NCAA this season. That doesn’t include Michael Brinegar, who last season as a freshman finished 2nd at the NCAA Championships in the mile. Brinegar is currently taking a redshirt to focus on training for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, but is expected to return to the Indiana varsity team next season.

The Hoosiers have capitalized this in their 2021 recruiting classes. Besides Carlton, the Hoosiers are also bringing in Jackson Carlisle (4:24/15:08 in the 500y/1650y frees).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

