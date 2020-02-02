Cal’s Weitzeil Clocks 21.8 50 Free as Bears Beat UCLA

CAL vs. UCLA

February 1, 2020

Hosted by UCLA

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

CAL 186

UCLA 114

The Cal women had several multi-event winners on Saturday as they earned another Pac-12 dual meet victory against UCLA. NCAA Champion Abbey Weitzeil once again cleared 22 in the 50 free, winning the race in 21.82. That’s less than a tenth shy of her fastest dual meet time, a 21.73 from last weekend, and the 2nd fastest dual meet swim in Cal history. Weitzeil went on to sweep the sprints again with a 48.06 in the 100 free. Her fastest relay split on the day was a 21.39 to anchor the 200 free relay.

Fellow All-American Isabel Ivey won the 100 fly (53.89)/100 back (53.32) combo. Ayla Spitz swept the distance freestyles for the Bears with a 9:58.39 in the 1000 free and a 4:51.57 in the 500 free. Alicia Wilson also picked up a double with a 1:57.90 in the 200 back and a 4:18.15 in the 400 IM.

UCLA’s Claire Grover stopped the Bears from sweeping the swimming events. She was over a second ahead of the field in the 100 breast, touching in a 1:01.48 to win it.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL

LOS ANGELES – Behind two wins each from Abbey Weitzeil , Alicia Wilson , Ayla Spitz and Isabel Ivey , Cal defeated UCLA, 186-114, Saturday to complete a two meet sweep of its swing through Los Angeles over the weekend.

Weitzeil’s first race was the 50-yard free, which she won in 21.82 to now give her the three fastest 50 free results in Cal dual-meet history. She set the school dual-meet record last weekend when she was timed in 21.73 vs. Arizona State. Weitzeil then went 21.90 in a victory at USC Friday before Saturday’s effort.

Weitzeil came back a few minutes after her 50-yard race to earn the win in the 100 free in 48.06 seconds.

Wilson took first in the 200 back in 1:57.90, then claimed the win in the 400 individual medley in 4:18.15. Over the past two weekends covering dual meets against UCLA, USC, Arizona State and Arizona, she has eight event victories, including all four of her IMs.

Spitz earned first place in both distance freestyle races, touching in 9:58.39 in the 1000 and in 4:51.57 in the 500. Ivey prevailed in the 100 back (53.32) and 100 butterfly (53.89).

Others to come out on top were Robin Neumann in the 200 free (1:48.51), Rachel Klinker in the 200 fly (1:57.83) and Ali Harrison in the 200 breaststroke (2:20.29). The Bears also swept both the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay to give them 13 wins in 16 events on the afternoon.

Cal is now 7-0 overall and 5-0 against Pac-12 schools, which includes Friday’s 161.5-136.5 victory at USC. The Bears wrap up their dual-meet schedule at Stanford on Saturday, Feb. 15.

PRESS RELEASE – UCLA

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA swim and dive team dropped a 186-114 decision to No. 2 California on Saturday afternoon at Spieker Aquatics Center.

The Bruins dropped to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Pac-12 action with the loss. Cal, the runner-up at last year’s NCAA Championships, moved to 7-0, 5-0.

UCLA claimed three event wins on Saturday. Junior Ruby Neave was responsible for two of those, sweeping both diving events. Sophomore Claire Grover was the other victor, taking first in the 100 breast.

Neave got the Bruins off to a strong start with a win in the 3-meter diving championship, which began an hour before the swim portion of the meet. The Melbourne native tallied a final score of 293.40, edging out Cal’s Briana Thai (290.33). Junior Alice Yanovsky was third with a score of 286.73, her third Zones-qualifying score of the season in 3M.

Neave followed up with a 288.83 in the 1-meter championship, her second-best score of the year in that event. Freshman Hannah Butler placed third with a tally of 260.25.

The Bruins bookended the meet with second-place finishes in both relays. The UCLA As posted a time of 1:40.86 in the 200 medley and 1:32.03 in the 200 free.

Grover provided a highlight moment for UCLA by winning the 100 breast with a time of 1:01.48, her third-best time of the year. Other highlights before the first break included a runner-up finishes from Sophia Kosturos in the 100 back (54.32), Daniella Hawkins in the 1000 free (10:01.36), and Amy Okada in the 200 fly (1:58.39).

Sophomore Emily Lo swam a good race in the 200 breast, leading for the majority of the time before finishing second at 2:20.82. Sophomore Ella Kirschke also had a solid performance in the 400 IM, placing second at 4:19.34.

UCLA is next in action on Friday, Feb. 14, hosting crosstown rival USC for a dual meet at Spieker.