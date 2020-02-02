Winter Jrs Finalist Jacque Wenger (2021) Makes Verbal Commitment to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jacque Wenger, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from San Diego, California, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan for 2021-22. Wenger currently swims for Rancho San Dieguito (RSD) in Solana Beach and Westview High School Wolverines in San Diego.

“Thank you to my parents and brothers, Sébastien and Lorenzo, for sacrificing and supporting me on this decade-long journey. Thanks to my Westview High School Wolverines team, as well as my RSD club teammates, coach Joe Benjamin, and the entire coaching staff for challenging me to be my best every day. A very special thanks to coaches Mike Bottom, Josh White, and Sam Wensman as well as the entire Wolverines team for making me feel so welcome in Ann Arbor. And finally, a special shout out to my first USA Swimming coach, Michael Galindo (Wolverines captain ‘05), for leading me to my first age-group championships and LSC records, as well as inspiring me to Go Blue!”

Primarily a backstroker, Wenger has Summer Juniors qualifying times in the 100y back and 200y back and a Winter Juniors cut in the 200m back. He was a finalist in the 200 back (20th) at 2019 Winter Juniors West, a meet in which he notched PBs in the SCY 50/100/200 back and 400 IM. He also picked up a best time in the 200m back (2:08.29) in Time Trials.

In high school swimming, Wenger won the 100 back (51.03) and placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:55.06) as a sophomore at the 2019 CIF San Diego Section Championships last May. He then went on to the California State Meet where he finished 32nd in the backstroke and 34th in the IM in prelims. Wenger holds three Westview team records and was selected to the All Palomar High School League First Team. In his email, he wrote that as a junior he “has his sights set on toppling a few more team records and a top eight in the 100y backstroke at CIF Championship in Fresno, CA, while aiming for an Olympic trial cut in the 200 meter backstroke.”

Wenger is still just outside of scoring range at the conference level. It took 48.22/1:45.40 to final in the backstroke events at 2019 B1G Championships. Wenger will join fellow class of 2025 verbal commit Tim Connery in Ann Arbor in the fall of 2021.

Top Times:

50y back – 23.22

100y back – 49.69

200y back – 1:47.37 (San Diego–Imperial LSC record)

200y IM – 1:54.92

400y IM – 4:00.28

In his email to SwimSwam, Wenger concluded, “With his ultimate career goal of earning a law degree and becoming a certified sports agent or sports and entertainment attorney, Michigan’s Ross School of Business’ finance program and the School of Kinesiology’s Sports Management major will provide Jacque with a solid foundation for future success.”

