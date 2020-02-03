Teens Reign On Final Day Of 2020 South African Grand Prix – Stellenbosch

2020 SOUTH AFRICAN GRAND PRIX (STELLENBOSCH)

Day 2 Highlights

Although Olympic medalist Chad Le Clos was absent from day 2 of the 2020 South African Grand Prix in Stellenbosch after winning 2 golds on day 1, there were several notable swims that turned some heads in his absence.

21-year-old Seagull swimmer Erin Gallagher collected another piece of hardware tonight, topping the women’s 100m free podium in a time of 55.45. Although she owns the South African national record with her 54.23 effort from the 2018 Commonwealth Games, her time tonight was enough to hold off a charging teenager in Aimee Canny.

Yesterday’s 50m free winner added a silver to that result this evening in this 100m free, as 16-year-old Canny hit the wall in a time of 55.71 to finish less than half a second from Gallagher.

Canny is South Africa’s 3rd fastest performer ever in this event, having clocked a lifetime best of 54.87 in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Junior Championships. There in Budapest, Canny ultimately finished in a time of 54.93 to place 5th overall.

Yesterday, Canny clocked a new South African Age Record for 16-year-olds with her winning 50m free time of 25.63. That surpassed the old mark of 25.82 Gallagher put up at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Now, Canny is putting the 100m free in her sights, with her 55.71 outing from this evening sitting within striking distance of Rebecca Meder’s 55.09 Age Record for 16-year-olds established last year.

Also making waves among the younger set tonight was 16-year-old Matthew Sates, with the versatile Seals athlete getting it done in the 100m fly with a time of 54.74. Splitting 25.86/28.88, Sates’ time tonight overtook the 55.23 he produced at the 2019 World Junior Championships to place 29th in the event.

With his effort this evening, Sates becomes South Africa’s 6th fastest performer for 18&U men in the 100m fly event.

15-year-old Pieter Coetze got his hand on the wall first in the men’s 200m back, touching in 2:04.93. That added to his 100m back and 50m back gold medals to give the teen a clean sweep of the discipline.