Rooney Anchors in 42.2 100 Free as Texas Takes Down Arizona

ARIZONA vs. TEXAS

February 1, 2020

Hosted by Arizona

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN: Texas 179, Arizona 105

MEN: Texas 184.5, Arizona 115.5

The Texas men and women concluded their road trip with wins over Arizona on Saturday. Alvin Jiang brought home a pair of wins for the Horns. In the 100 back, he edged out teammate Chris Staka 47.05 to 47.18. The two returned for the 100 fly. Jiang was the only man under 48, winning in 47.90. Staka (48.40) was 3rd behind another Longhorn, Sam Pomajevich (48.24).

Texas’ Maxime Rooney and Austin Katz were also among the standouts. Rooney again only swam one event individually. This time it was the 50 free, which he won in 19.96. Just as he did against ASU on Friday, Rooney had the fastest splits of the field in the 200 medley relay (fly- 20.38) and 400 free relay (anchor- 42.20). Katz, a 2018 NCAA Champion, dominated his signature 200 back in 1:44.58. He also placed 3rd in the 100 back (48.54).

On the women’s side, Evie Pfeiffer, Kelly Pash, and Claire Adams brought in a winning double each for Texas. Pfeifer first led the way in the 1000 free with a 10:03.79. Her next win was a 2:17.00 in the 200 breast. Adams was 2 seconds ahead of the field with a 53.55 in the 100 back. She also won the 100 fly in 54.81. Freshman star Pash was DQed in the 200 free, but bounced back to win the 100 free (49.69) and 400 IM (4:15.48).

Arizona’s Brooks Fail was the top performer for the Wildcats, winning an individual triple. He swept the distance races with a 9:09.66 in the 100 free and a 4:22.94 in the 500 free. In the 200 fly, Fail came from behind on the final 50 to out-touch Texas’ Pomajevich, 1:45.43 to 1:45.67.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS MEN

Phoenix, Ariz. – The No. 1 Texas men’s swimming and diving program took down Arizona on Saturday afternoon, 184.5-115.50, at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center.

UP NEXT

The Longhorns return to action on Friday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. at SMU.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS WOMEN

Phoenix, Ariz. – The No. 10 Texas women’s swimming and diving program took down Arizona on Saturday afternoon, 178-105, at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center.

Alison Gibson claimed the 1-meter diving title on Saturday with a 325.80 score, while Paola Pineda followed with a scored of 301.05.

claimed the 1-meter diving title on Saturday with a 325.80 score, while followed with a scored of 301.05. Pineda added a win in the 3-meter competition with a score of 311.70, while Gibson came in second at 309.75.

The Longhorns claimed the 200-medley relay title with Claire Adams , Kennedy Lohman , Kelly Pash and Julia Cook combining to finish in a time of 1:41.20.

, , and combining to finish in a time of 1:41.20. Evie Pfeifer handled the 1000 free competition, beating the second-place finisher by almost eight seconds. She touched at a time of 10:03.79. Pfeifer also added a win in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:17.00.

handled the 1000 free competition, beating the second-place finisher by almost eight seconds. She touched at a time of 10:03.79. Pfeifer also added a win in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:17.00. Julie Cook hit a season-best, and the nation’s best time in the 200 back at 1:57.72.

Bridget Semenuk took home the 200 free race with a time of 1:48.61. Cook followed in second at 1:49.13. She also won the 50 free with a time of 23.03.

took home the 200 free race with a time of 1:48.61. Cook followed in second at 1:49.13. She also won the 50 free with a time of 23.03. Adams added two individual wins with at time of 53.55 in the 100 backstroke and a time of 54.81 in the 100 fly.

Lauren Case and Mary Smutny went 1-2 in the 200 fly with times of 2:02.72 and 2:04.23, respectively.

and went 1-2 in the 200 fly with times of 2:02.72 and 2:04.23, respectively. Smutny added a win in the 500 free at 4:55.74, edging out teammate Miranda Heckman who came in second at 4:55.93.

who came in second at 4:55.93. Pash, Adams and Kyla Leibel went 1-2-3 in the 100 Free. Pash touched at 49.69, Adams at 50.71 and Leibel at 50.91.

UP NEXT

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Arizona men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams faced off against the Texas Longhorns on Senior Day Saturday afternoon. Cats battled throughout but the men fell by a score of 184.50-115.50, while the women fell 178-105.

Wildcat Wins

Brooks Fail continued his dominance as he took home 3 wins in the 500 free, 1000 free, and 200 fly. Jax Purwins got a zoned cut today in the women’s 1-meter dive. The men capped off the meet with a close win in the 400 free relay thanks to Noah Reid , Marin Ercegovic , Brooks Fail , and Jorge Iga .

Upcoming

The Wildcats will be back in action next weekend in Phoenix for the final dual meet of the season against Arizona State.

Wildcat Top-3 Finishes

Women

200 Medley Relay

2. Arizona A ( Aria Bernal , Jade Neser , Hannah Farrow , Kayla Filipek

1000 free

2. Ayumi Macias

200 free

3. Hannah Cox

100 back

2. Axana Merckx

3. Aria Bernal

100 breast

1. Mallory Korenwinder

2. Jade Neser

3. Ellie Jew

200 fly

3. Vicky Navarro

50 free

2. Taylor Nations

3. Kayla Filipek

200 back

2. Axana Merckx

3. Aria Bernal

200 breast

2. Francesca Neubauer

3. Mallory Korenwinder

500 free

3. Ayumi Macias

400 free relay

2. Arizona A (Casslyn Tredyte, Kayla Filipek , Taylor Nations , Kirsten Jacobsen

Men

200 Medley Relay

2. Arizona A ( Thomas Anderson , Ryan Foote , Brendan Meyer , Marin Ercegovic )

1000 free

1. Brooks Fail

200 free

2. Jorge Iga

3. Daniel Namir

100 breast

1. Ryan Foote

200 fly

1. Brooks Fail

50 free

2. Marin Ercegovic

3. Tai Combs

1-meter dive

3. Bjorn Markentin

100 free

1. Noah Reid

3. Marin Ercegovic

200 breast

3. Ryan Foote

500 free

1. Brooks Fail

400 IM

2. Etay Gurevich

3-meter diving

2. Bjorn Markentin