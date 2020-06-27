MN Freestyler Will Whittington Sends Verbal to Mizzou for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

St. Croix Swim Club’s Will Whittington has verbally committed to Mizzou for fall 2021. He is a rising senior at Stillwater Area High School.

Extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri. I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for the endless support. I am beyond blessed to have received this opportunity and I am excited to be a part of such a great family! GO TIGERS!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.85

100 free – 45.95

200 free – 1:38.99

500 free – 4:30.65

1650 free – 15:41.85

Whittington’s last high school state meet was the 2019 Minnesota AA Champs, where he took third in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 free as a sophomore. Last summer, he placed top 20 in the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free and 1500 free at the 2019 NCSA Championships. He also competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – West, placing 20th in the 200 free and 27th in the mile.

Mizzou had a deep sprint group last year, but they were a bit shallow on depth in the 500 free and mile. Rising junior Jack Dubois led the program last season in the 500 (4:17.8) and mile (15:05.0), though no other Tiger was under 4:20 in the 500 or under 15:20 in the mile. Whittington will have a year of overlap with Dubois.

Whittington joins Ethan Roach, Grant Bochenski, Cade Oliver and Ty Spillane in Mizzou’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.