LSU Picks Up Two-Time NC High School Champion Jenna Bridges for Fall 2021

LSU has added another to their class of 2025 in Y-Spartaquatics butterflier Jenna Bridges.

During my visit to LSU, I felt completely at home on campus as well as around the team and coaches. I love how family-oriented the LSU team culture is and I am so excited to be a part of the Tiger family!

Best Times in Yards:

500 free – 4:58.04

1650 free – 17:00.50

100 fly – 54.52

200 fly – 2:02.56

Bridges has won the 100 fly at the last two North Carolina 1/2A State Championships representing Chase High School. She was 55.84 in 2019 and 54.52 this February. At the 2020 meet, she was also third in the 500 free (4:58.04).

At the 2019 YMCA SC Nationals last spring, Bridges finished top 12 in the 200 fly and the 1000 free. She also touched top 12 in the 400 IM at the 2019 YMCA LC Nationals last summer. Her last meet was the South Carolina Senior State Championships, where she won the mile and placed fourth in the 200 fly.

The Tigers just graduated Nicole Rozier and Helen Grossman, their top 100 butterfliers (both were 52.9 while at LSU). Sweeney will get two years of overlap with LSU’s top 200 butterflier, Summer Stanfield, and two with their top returning 100 butterflier, Olivia Taylor.

Bridges joins Reagan Sweeney, Emily Pawlaski, Peyton Curry, Abby Maoz and Sasha Ramey in LSU’s class of 2025.

