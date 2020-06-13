MSHSL AA Runner-Up Emily Pawlaski Chooses LSU for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Pawlaski of Great Wolf Swim Team and Andover High School in Minnesota is heading south to join LSU for fall 2021.

I’m so excited to continue my academic and athletic career at Louisiana State University! I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teachers for supporting me through this process. Geaux Tigers!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.38

100 free – 51.11

100 breast – 1:04.93

100 fly – 55.17

200 IM – 2:05.12

Last season, Pawlaski was the 50 free runner-up at the 2019 MSHSL AA State Championships (23.38). She also clocked a best of 55.17 to finish third in the 100 fly, split 24.64 on Andover’s medley relay fly leg and anchored their 400 free relay in 51.72. In December, she competed at the 2019 Winter Junior Champs – West, where her highest finish came in the 50 free (23.45) at 32nd overall.

LSU was led in the 50 free last season by then-freshmen Olivia Taylor (22.4/49.9) and Katarina Milutinovich (22.7/48.8). Taylor was 53.1 in the 100 fly last year, too, and will be the Tigers’ top returner after they just graduated Helen Grossman (52.9) and Nicole Rozier (53.1 last season, 52.9 in 2019). Pawlaski will get two overlap seasons with both Taylor and Milutinovich.

Pawlawski joins Peyton Curry, Abby Maoz and Sasha Ramey in LSU’s class of 2025.

