Reese Lamph Headed Back to Nevada; Will Swim for Wolf Pack in 2020-21

Reese Lamph, a 2017 graduate of Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, will transfer to the University of Nevada in Reno for her final two years of eligibility. Lamph swam two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19) at the University of Houston, making the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team both years.

A distance freestyle specialist from Sandpipers of Nevada, Lamph set a program record of 16:30.62 in the 1650 free in November of her freshman year with the Cougars. She went lifetime bests in the 500 free and 400 IM at the 2018 AAC Championships. In her sophomore season, Lamph placed 8th in the mile (16:51.41) at the 2019 conference meet. Swimming for Sandpipers this 2019-20 short-course season, she has achieved PBs in the 100 free, 100 back, and 100/200 IM. Her all-time best SCY times include:

1650 free – 16:30.62

1000 free – 9:55.11

500 free – 4:50.38

400 IM – 4:17.13

200 back – 2:00.97

Nevada took second place at the 2020 Mountain West Championships. Lamph’s best mile time would have earned the Wolf Pack a gold medal but even her 16:51 would have scored in the top 4. It took 4:53.71 to land in the top 8 of the 500 free (where she would have joined junior Caitlyn McHugh, who tied for 4th with 4:50.80) and 4:21.75 to make the A final of the 400 IM (sophomore Julia Adamczyk, with whom she will overlap two years, placed 5th with 4:18.83).