Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Reese Lamph Headed Back to Nevada; Will Swim for Wolf Pack in 2020-21

Reese Lamph, a 2017 graduate of Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, will transfer to the University of Nevada in Reno for her final two years of eligibility. Lamph swam two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19) at the University of Houston, making the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team both years.

A distance freestyle specialist from Sandpipers of Nevada, Lamph set a program record of 16:30.62 in the 1650 free in November of her freshman year with the Cougars. She went lifetime bests in the 500 free and 400 IM at the 2018 AAC Championships. In her sophomore season, Lamph placed 8th in the mile (16:51.41) at the 2019 conference meet. Swimming for Sandpipers this 2019-20 short-course season, she has achieved PBs in the 100 free, 100 back, and 100/200 IM. Her all-time best SCY times include:

  • 1650 free – 16:30.62
  • 1000 free – 9:55.11
  • 500 free – 4:50.38
  • 400 IM – 4:17.13
  • 200 back – 2:00.97

Nevada took second place at the 2020 Mountain West Championships. Lamph’s best mile time would have earned the Wolf Pack a gold medal but even her 16:51 would have scored in the top 4. It took 4:53.71 to land in the top 8 of the 500 free (where she would have joined junior Caitlyn McHugh, who tied for 4th with 4:50.80) and 4:21.75 to make the A final of the 400 IM (sophomore Julia Adamczyk, with whom she will overlap two years, placed 5th with 4:18.83).

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Erica.sully

GO BESTFRIEND, THAT’S MY BESTFRIEND

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
USA swim coach

Can’t wait to see her in action again!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 seconds ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!