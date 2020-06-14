Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

315 Rising Seniors Already Verbally Committed to College Programs for 2021-22

We are not even halfway through June and already 318 members of the high school class of 2021 have announced their verbal commitments to collegiate programs for the 2021-22 season. That’s about 60 more commitments than at the same time last year for the class of 2020 and 175 more than for the class of 2019 in June of 2018.

The explanation can be found in the shifting landscape for athletic recruiting. In April 2018, the NCAA changed the recruiting rules for Division I to allow official visits beginning September 1st of a swimmer’s junior year of high school. Previously, swimmers weren’t allowed to take official visits until after the first day of classes of their senior year. The following year, the NCAA adopted new rules allowing communication between coaches and recruits to begin on June 15 after the athlete’s sophomore year of high school.

As a result, 16 of SwimSwam’s top-20 boys and 17 of our top-20 girls have already announced their intentions. The programs benefiting from these early verbal commitments are:

  Top 20 Boys Top 20 Girls
Auburn 1 2
Cal 2 1
Florida 2
Georgia 1
Indiana 2 2
Michigan 1 1
NC State 5 2
Northwestern 1
Notre Dame 1 0
Tennessee 1
Texas 2
Texas A&M 1
Virginia 1 3
Wisconsin 1

Top 20 Boys

Rank Conference School Name State High School Club Team LSC
1 ACC NC State Aiden Hayes OK Norman North High School SSC OK
2 Big 12 Texas Anthony Grimm VA Oakton High School MAKO PV
3 B1G Indiana Joshua Matheny PA Upper St. Clair High School PEAQ AM
4 B1G Michigan Tim Connery NC Christ the King Catholic High School MAC NC
5 ACC Virginia Jack Aikins GA West Forsyth High School SA GA
6 Pac-12 Cal Jack Alexy NJ Delbarton School SHY NJ
7 ACC NC State Sam Hoover NC Chapel Hill Senior High School NCAC NC
11 ACC NC State David Curtiss NJ Pennington School THY MA
12 ACC NC State Arsenio Bustos CT Amity Regional High School WAC CT
14 Pac-12 Cal Trent Frandson IA Ankeny Senior High School CIA IA
15 Big 12 Texas Luke Hobson NV Reno High School LAKE PC
16 B1G Indiana Luke Barr NE Papillion-La Vista Senior High School SCSC MW
17 ACC Notre Dame Chris Guiliano PA Daniel Boone High School TOPS MA
18 ACC NC State Garrett Boone NC South Mecklenburg High School ATOM NC
19 SEC Auburn Nate Stoffle GA Brookwood High School SUMM GA
20 SEC Texas A&M Tyler Hulet TX The Woodlands High School TWST GU

Top 20 Girls

Rank Conference School Name State High School Club Team LSC
1 ACC Virginia Gretchen Walsh TN Harpeth Hall High School NAC SE
3 ACC NC State Grace Sheble VA James River High School NOVA VA
5 B1G Wisconsin Paige McKenna PA NCAP PV
6 SEC Florida Micayla Cronk FL Flagler Palm Coast High School BD FL
7 B1G Northwestern Ashley Strouse AZ Chapparal High School SAC AZ
9 Pac-12 Cal Mia Kragh CA Torrey Pines High School RSD SI
10 B1G Indiana Lindsay Flynn NC Charlotte Latin High School ATOM NC
11 ACC NC State Annabel Crush KY Sacred Heart Academy LAK KY
12 ACC Virginia Reilly Tiltmann WI Brookfield East High School EBSC WI
13 B1G Indiana Mariah Denigan KY Barren Academy of Virtual and Expanded Learning LAK KY
14 SEC Auburn Rebekah Hamilton AL Westminster Christian Academy HSA AL
15 SEC Georgia Rachel Stege IL Neuqua Valley High School FOX IL
16 B1G Michigan Letitia Sim AL Spanish Fort High School TNT SE
17 SEC Florida Brooke Zettel NC Apex Friendship High School TAC NC
18 ACC Virginia Ella Bathurst FL Plant High School TEAM FL
19 SEC Auburn Ellie Waldrep TN The Baylor School BAY SE
20 SEC Tennessee Asia Minnes Canada/VA GATR VA

Total Commitments by College Program

Program Verbal Commits
Air Force 1
Akron 2
Alabama 11
Arizona 4
Arizona State 6
Arkansas 1
Auburn 12
Ball State 1
Cal 17
Cincinnati 1
Cleveland State 1
CS Mines 1
Duke 3
Duquesne 1
East Carolina 1
Florida 11
Florida International 1
Florida State 6
Georgia 14
Georgia Tech 3
Illinois State 4
Indiana 15
Indiana State 2
Iowa 1
IUPUI 1
Kentucky 6
Louisville 8
LSU 7
Miami (FL) 1
Michigan 9
Minnesota 8
Missouri 6
Navy 1
NC State 10
Nebraska 4
North Carolina 14
Northeastern 1
Northwestern 5
Notre Dame 11
Ohio State 10
Penn State 1
Pitt 2
Purdue 4
Rice 2
Richmond 1
SDSU 1
South Carolina 3
Stanford 1
Tennessee 11
Texas 13
Texas A&M 7
Toledo 3
UCLA 8
UCSB 1
UCSD 1
USC 2
Utah 1
Virginia 14
Virginia Tech 4
West Virginia 4
Wisconsin 11

High School Class of 2021 Verbal Commitments

