315 Rising Seniors Already Verbally Committed to College Programs for 2021-22

We are not even halfway through June and already 318 members of the high school class of 2021 have announced their verbal commitments to collegiate programs for the 2021-22 season. That’s about 60 more commitments than at the same time last year for the class of 2020 and 175 more than for the class of 2019 in June of 2018.

The explanation can be found in the shifting landscape for athletic recruiting. In April 2018, the NCAA changed the recruiting rules for Division I to allow official visits beginning September 1st of a swimmer’s junior year of high school. Previously, swimmers weren’t allowed to take official visits until after the first day of classes of their senior year. The following year, the NCAA adopted new rules allowing communication between coaches and recruits to begin on June 15 after the athlete’s sophomore year of high school.

As a result, 16 of SwimSwam’s top-20 boys and 17 of our top-20 girls have already announced their intentions. The programs benefiting from these early verbal commitments are:

Top 20 Boys Top 20 Girls Auburn 1 2 Cal 2 1 Florida 2 Georgia 1 Indiana 2 2 Michigan 1 1 NC State 5 2 Northwestern 1 Notre Dame 1 0 Tennessee 1 Texas 2 Texas A&M 1 Virginia 1 3 Wisconsin 1

Program Verbal Commits Air Force 1 Akron 2 Alabama 11 Arizona 4 Arizona State 6 Arkansas 1 Auburn 12 Ball State 1 Cal 17 Cincinnati 1 Cleveland State 1 CS Mines 1 Duke 3 Duquesne 1 East Carolina 1 Florida 11 Florida International 1 Florida State 6 Georgia 14 Georgia Tech 3 Illinois State 4 Indiana 15 Indiana State 2 Iowa 1 IUPUI 1 Kentucky 6 Louisville 8 LSU 7 Miami (FL) 1 Michigan 9 Minnesota 8 Missouri 6 Navy 1 NC State 10 Nebraska 4 North Carolina 14 Northeastern 1 Northwestern 5 Notre Dame 11 Ohio State 10 Penn State 1 Pitt 2 Purdue 4 Rice 2 Richmond 1 SDSU 1 South Carolina 3 Stanford 1 Tennessee 11 Texas 13 Texas A&M 7 Toledo 3 UCLA 8 UCSB 1 UCSD 1 USC 2 Utah 1 Virginia 14 Virginia Tech 4 West Virginia 4 Wisconsin 11

High School Class of 2021 Verbal Commitments

