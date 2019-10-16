Pan Ams Silver Medalist Mariah Denigan (2021) Verbally Commits to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Walton, Kentucky-native Mariah Denigan has announced her verbal commitment to the Indiana University class of 2025, writing on social media:

“I am beyond excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Indiana University! I would not be here today without the constant support of my family, friends, and coaches! I cannot wait to be a part of such an amazing team! GO HOOSIERS🔴⚪️”

Denigan is the #20 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top-20 girls from the high school class of 2021. A USA Scholastic All-American, she is enrolled at BAVEL (Barren Academy of Virtual and Expanded Learning) where she is a junior. Denigan swims for Northern Kentucky Clippers under Norm Wright and she is a member of the 2019-20 USA Swimming National Junior Team in the 800 free, 1500 free, 10Km free, and 400 IM. She represented the USA at 2019 Pan American Games as a member of the Senior National Team and competed in the 400/800/1500 free and 400 IM. There, she won a silver medal in the women’s 800 free, took 4th in the 400 free and 1500 free, and placed 5th in the 400 IM. She went a lifetime best in the 400 IM and scored an Olympic Trials cut with 4:12.23. Her best times in the 800 free, 1500 free and 400 IM come from 2018 Summer Nationals where she placed 6th, 7th, and 10th, respectively. She also competed in the 400 free and finished 21st. In the 2018-19 short course season, Denigan eschewed Winter Nationals and swam at OLY Winter Invite in the Indiana University Natatorium where she went PBs in the 500/1000 free, 100 back, and 400 IM.

Notwithstanding her top yards times, Denigan has yet to convert her LCM success into equivalent times in SCY in her best events. For example, her converted time of 16:00 would have scored 14th in the 1650 free at 2019 NCAA Division I Championships, but 16:26.45 would only have put her 14th at B1G Conference Championships. In the 400 IM, a 4:07 would have landed her in the B final with Mackenzie Looze at NCAAs, while 4:12 was only a B final-worthy time at the conference meet. Denigan will overlap a year with sophomore freestylers Maggie Wallace, Christin Rockway, and Noelle Peplowski.

Best times:

SCY LCM (converted to SCY) 1650 free 16:26.45 16:19.29 (16:00.08) 1000 free 9:46.30 8:28.15 (9:29.35) 500 free 4:44.25 4:12.23 (4:42.61) 200 free 1:48.66 2:04.13 (1:48.94) 400 IM 4:12.09 4:40.62 (4:07.04) 200 IM 2:01.63 2:19.90 (2:03.15)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.