Auburn Reels in Another Commitment with Class of 2021’s Rebekah Hamilton

Alabama native Rebekah Hamilton will be staying in state for college, as she announced her verbal commitment to the Auburn Tigers for the fall of 2021.

“Words cannot describe how excited I am to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University. I can’t thank God enough for blessing me with this amazing opportunity and thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches for pushing me and getting me to where I am today. I can’t wait for this next chapter in my life and to call Auburn home! War Eagle!”

Hamtilon swims for the Huntsville Swim Association and Westminster Christian Academy. In USA competition, she made the A-final in the 100 free at both the 2018 NCSA Spring Championship and the 2018 Winter Juniors, where she finished 4th and 6th, respectively.

On the high school side, she’s been part of three AHSAA state championship teams for Westminster Christian. Individually, she’s won the both the 200 free and the 500 free the last two years, and she’s also been part of five first-place relays at states.

Top SCY times:

50 Free – 22.91

100 Free – 49.33

200 Free – 1:47.97

500 Free – 4:50.74

100 Back – 54.42

Her best 100 free time would’ve made made the C-final at last season’s SEC Championships, and she’s not too far from scoring in her other freestyle events. Auburn’s sprint group is weighted toward upperclassmen at the moment, but she will overlap one year with Emily Hetzer, who was the Tigers’ best 500 freestyler and 3rd-best 200 freestyler last season.

Hamilton is the 3rd commit for the Auburn women’s class of 2025, joining Ellie Waldrep and Lexie Mulvihill.

