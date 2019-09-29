Sprinter Lexie Mulvihill Commits to Auburn as Class of 2021 Floodgates Crack

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Speedster Lexie Mulvihill from Tampa, Florida has verbally committed to the Auburn Tigers. Part of the high school class of 2021, Mulvihill is Auburn’s first commit among the current high school junior class and one of the first such commitments nationally.

“The moment I stepped on campus, I knew Auburn is where I am meant to be. The feeling of home and family is what I have always dreamed of in a school which is why I’m beyond excited to announce that I have verbally committed to further my academic and swimming careers at Auburn University. I can’t thank my coach and teammates enough for pushing me in the pool on a daily basis, and my family and friends for all their support. Special thanks to my parents for being the best role models I can ask for and my brother for being my number one fan. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Auburn family and with that being said… WAR EAGLE!”

Mulvihill swims for George Steinbrenner High School in Lutz, Florida and with Tampa Elite Aquatics Manta Rays (TEAM).

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 22.83

100 free – 50.05

200 free – 1:51.04

100 back – 55.64

200 back – 2:04.06

100 fly – 54.61

200 fly – 2:03.62

Last season, she ranked 34th nationally in the 100 yard fly among 15 & unders and was the Florida High School 4A (big schools) State Championship runner-up in the 50 yard free. Her 200 medley relay potential is already enticing: she swam 25.7 in the 50 back at NCSAs in March, and split 22.65 on the fly leg of her high school’s 200 medley relay at the Florida state meet. She has a lot of good relay swims on her resume to boot: she’s split 22.6 in a 50 free on a rolling start.

Mulvihill is a 2-time Scholastic All-America and already has her Olympic Trials cut in the 50 free (25.90). She also participates in Swim Across America. Her dad, Mike, swam collegiately at East Carolina.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.