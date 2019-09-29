Brendan Hyland Among Swim Ireland Award Winners

Swim Ireland celebrated its athletes, volunteers and coaches at its annual awards ceremony last night, September 28th. Swimmers Brendan Hyland and Eoin Corby, along with coach Ben Higson were among those honored.

25-year-old Hyland placed was awarded the Performance Athlete of the Year (male) honor last night. Hyland placed 11th in the men’s 200m butterfly event at this summer’s World Championships in Gwanju, Korea, scoring a new Irish National Record of 1:56.55 in the process.

Hyland’s performance represented a vast improvement for the nation who didn’t send a 2flyer to Kazan back in 2015. Hyland was in Budapest, but was a non-factor at that point, producing 1:59.91 for 28th, so in 2 years’ time, the man has made major strides.

Junior swimmers Corby and Molly Mayne were named Performance Pathway Athlete of the Year for male and female, respectively. Corby made finals at both the European Junior Championships and World Junior Championships, setting 9 Irish Junior Records this season.

Mayne’s standout summer culminated with the teen snagging double bronze at the European Youth Olympic Festival in July.

Other award winners included; Ben Higson and Dave Malone, who were named Performance Coaches of the Year; Mary Dunne, National Volunteer of the Year; Aisling Beacom, Disability Swimmer of the Year and Liffey Swim winner Mark Hanley who received the Open Water Swimmer of the Year Award.

Speaking at the event Swim Ireland CEO Sarah Keane said ‘We are delighted to come together each year to celebrate the success of our athletes and to honor those that have helped them to get there. It is important to recognize all who are involved in the journey of our athletes and share and celebrate the success of the past year.’

