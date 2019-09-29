Duncan Scott, Archie Goodburn Among Scottish Swimming Award Winners

World Championships relay hero Duncan Scott and rising breaststroking ace Archie Goodburn were among the winners revealed at this year’s Scottish Swimming Awards.

Attended by over 300 guests from the Scottish swimming community on Saturday, September 28th, the ceremony celebrated the success of volunteers, athletes, and coaches both at the domestic and international level

22-year-old Scott was recognized twice on the night, picking up both the Swimmer of the Year Award and the Nancy Riach Memorial Medal. Already an individual Olympic finalist and two-time Olympic relay silver medalist, Scott busted out the second-fastest relay split of all-time (46.14) to anchor the British men’s 4x100m medley relay to gold at this year’s World Championships.

Scott also earned bronze in the men’s 200m freestyle event, tying Russia’s Martin Malyutin in the hotly-contested event that saw original winner Danas Rapsys disqualified for a false start. China’s Sun Yang wound up with the gold, while Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto snagged silver.

Out of the elite spotlight, Scott is a Learn to Swim Ambassador, donating his time to drowning prevention through his homeland.

Warrender Baths Club swimmer Goodburn was honored with the WG Todd Prize & Cup for males. He wrapped up his World Junior Swimming Championships campaign this summer with a bronze in the men’s 50m breaststroke. He shaved .02 off of his previous personal best to log 27.83 to pair his bronze with the silver he achieved in the same event at the European Junior Championships.

Also among the winners was Toni Shaw, earning the Disability Swimmer of the Year award. She took home 6 medals from the World Para Swimming

Versatile teen Katie Shanahan took home a trophy on the night as well, having been recognized with the WG Todd Prize & Cup for female. Shanahan broke the British Age Record for 14-year-olds in the women’s 200m IM at this year’s British Championships and collected bronze in the 400m IM event at this year’s European Junior Championships.

The full list of Awards winners for 2019 is as follows: