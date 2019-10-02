Class of 2021 #10 Recruit Ellie Waldrep Gives Verbal to Auburn War Eagle

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellie Waldrep, a current high school junior representing Baylor Swim Club in Chattanooga, TN, has given her verbal commitment to the Auburn Tigers for fall of 2021. Waldrep is SwimSwam’s 10th-ranked recruit from the ‘way too early recruit ranks’ for the class of 2021, published in May of this year. She becomes just the 3rd commitment from our top 20. #3 Grace Sheble has committed to NC State, and #17 Micayla Cronk has committed to Florida.

Representing Baylor School in the 2018-2019 high school season, Waldrep broke 2 SCM national high school records. She swam a 1:00.34 to break a 10-year-old 100 back record, and split 26.93 to help the Baylor 200 free relay to a record as well. She also placed 4th in the 100 back, 11th in the 100 fly, and 5th in prelims in the 200 back (scratched finals) at the 2018 East Speedo Winter Juniors meet last December. This summer, Waldrep made the 18 & under D final in both the 100 back and 200 back at US Nationals.

I have absolutely DREAMED of this day since I was a little girl, so without further ado… It is with a FULL heart and EXTREME excitement that I announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University!! I want to take a moment to thank each and every one of my family members, coaches, teachers, teammates, and friends for constantly pushing me to be the best I can be, both in and out of the pool. Each and everyone one of you mean the ABSOLUTE WORLD to me. So excited to finally take my place on the Plains!! #WAR EAGLE!!!!🦅🧡

Waldrep is primarily a backstroker and sprint flyer, but has solid sprint free times as well. Additionally, all of her personal bests in her primary events came from the 2018-2019 season.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.10

100 free – 50.55

100 back – 52.42

200 back – 1:56.76

100 fly – 53.87

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.