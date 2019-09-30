3 from Class of 2021 Grace Sheble Gives Verbal Commitment to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

16-year-old Grace Sheble of North Chesterfield, Virginia has announced on social media that she has verbally committed to North Carolina State University for 2021-22. A junior at James River High School who swims year-round for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Sheble is the #3 recruit on our Way Too Early girls’ rankings from the high school class of 2021.

Sheble is a huge out-of-state get for the Wolfpack. She excels at a wide range of events in the 200-to-500-yard range and tops the class of 2021 in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly. Her times are already fast enough to score at NCAAs in the 400 IM and 200 fly and is only half a second off in the 200 IM (it took 1:56.52 to get a second swim at 2019 NCAA Division I Championships).

Sheble is a member of the USA Swimming Women’s National Junior Team. She competed at 2019 World Junior Championships in the 200m IM and 400m IM, finishing 5th and 7th with 2:13.97 and 4:45.41 (4:44.34 in prelims), respectively. Prior to that, she also competed at Phillips 66 Nationals and Speedo Junior Nationals in Stanford, California. At Nationals she placed 16th in the 200 fly (2:11.63), 15th in the 200 IM (2:15.84), and 16th in the 400 IM (4:47.70). The following week at Juniors, she came in 4th in the 200 fly (2:11.62, 2:11.50 in prelims).

NC State women won the 2019 ACC Championships by 71 points over UVA. UVA and NC State pulled in the #3 and #4 recruiting classes this year and will be battling for the conference title (with aspirations for the NCAA crown) for years to come. Sheble will add heft to the Wolfpack’s individual and relay prospects beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am so honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at NC State University!! Thank you to my friends, family, coaches, and everyone else that has helped me get to where I am today! I can’t wait to be a part of the pack! 🐺♦️”

Best SCY Times:

400 IM – 4:06.35

200 IM – 1:57.00

200 fly – 1:54.84

1000 free – 10:02.59

500 free – 4:45.26

200 free – 1:46.88

100 free – 50.61

200 breast – 2:15.32

100 breast – 1:01.75

200 back – 1:58.44

