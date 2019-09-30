FIU Panther Women Earn First Win of the Season Against the Miami Hurricanes

Florida International (FIU) V. Miami (FL)

September 28, 2019

Miami, FL

Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center

Final Scores: FIU 168- Miami 131

After taking a loss against a well-fought battle versus Florida, the FIU Panther women took down the Miami Hurricanes to earn their first meet victory of the season. The Panthers, who opened the meet with a ring ceremony commemorating the team’s 5th consecutive Conference USA Championship title.

FIU and Miami are both 3-3 in their dual meet match-ups since 2015, with Miami coming off their fall 2018 dual meet win.

Highlighting the meet was FIU freshman Bosnian-native Lamija Medosevic, who made a splash with her 50/100/200 free event sweep. Medosevic first took the 200 free with a top time of 1:51.05, touching out Miami’s Carmen Martinez (1:51.28).

Medosevic then dominated her signature sprints, the 50 and 100 free, both separated by a short diving break. Medosevic first won the 50 free in a time of 23.77, and then held off Miami’s Martinez (51.97) yet again in the 100 free (51.40) to earn her 3rd meet win.

Medosevic currently holds 4 individual Bosnian national records to her name, the 50/100 LCM free and the SCM 50 free/50 back.

More Meet Highlights

The FIU quartet of Julia Miranda, Taylor Grabenhorst, Sara Gyertyanffy, and Helga Fodor earned the Panthers their first win of the meet in the 200 medley relay, stopping the clock at 1:44.36.

Into the 1000 free, Stephanie Hussey earned the Panthers’ first individual win by a 14-second margin with a time of 10:24.12. Hussey’s second distance win was in the 500 free, where she won by a 11-second margin with her top time of 5:02.59.

Alongside Medosevic’s 200 free win for FIU, the next two event winners were determined by less than half a second.

In the 100 back, FIU’s Miranda (56.39) held off Miami’s Andrea Todorovic (56.44) by 0.05s to take home the win. Yet after four events, Miami’s Zorry Mason held off FIU’s Grabenhorst 1:03.60 to 1:03.66 in the 100 breast to earn the Hurricanes’ first meet win. Mason was Miami’s lone double-winner with her 200 IM victory (2:04.74) later in the meet.

Freshman Isabel Traba kept it going for the Hurricanes with her dominant win in the 200 fly (2:02.02). After Medosevic swept the 50 and 100 free events, Miami’s Todorovic came off her 100 back edge-out and won the 200 back with a time of 2:02.40. 100 back champ Miranda took second with a 2:03.53.

In the 200 breast, Panther Grabenhorst (2:17.19) also took revenge on 100 breast champ Mason (2:18.27) to overtake the Hurricane by a full second. FIU medley relay member Gyertyanffy picked up an individual win in the 100 fly against 200 fly champ Miami’s Traba, touching her out 55.93 to 55.96.

The FIU Panthers will host the TYR Fall Classic October 4-5 while the Miami Hurricanes can be seen in the pool at the SMU Classic October 11-12.