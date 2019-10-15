Aiden Hayes, #2 in Class of 2021, Verbally Commits to NC State Wolfpack

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

There’s got to be some happy coaches in Raleigh right now. In the past two weeks, the NC State Wolfpack got verbal commitments from Grace Sheble (#3 in the class of 2021), her sister Caroline, and now they’ve got a big name recruit from the class of 2021 on the boys side, flyer/freestyler Aiden Hayes.

Hayes, who’s from Norman, OK, swims for the Sooner Swim Club and attends Norman North High School, was ranked #2 on our initial list of way too early recruit ranks for the high school class of 2021.

As a high school sophomore last year, he was already compiling times that would look good on most college teams’ roster, including a wicked fast 46.64 in the 100 fly.

Best SCY Times:

100 fly – 46.54

50 free – 19.73

100 back – 47.26

200 fly – 1:47.01

100 free – 45.15

While those rankings may fluctuate a little between now and the spring of 2021, if Hayes holds his spot, he would be the highest-ranked recruit the NC State men have gotten since we started the rankings. Both NC State and Virginia have recently shown an ability to attract top-notched recruits that just a few years ago, seems like they all would’ve gone to more perennial powerhouses like Cal, Texas, Stanford, or Florida.

The Wolfpack coaching staff has had some great results with butterflyers over the past few years. Sprint star Ryan Held make a few 100 fly A-finals at NCAAs, Andreas Vazaois was the back-to-back 200 fly champion in 2018 and 2019, and Coleman Stewart, while primarily a backstroker, has also become one of the best 100 fly guys in college.

While the first two have already graduated, and this is Stewart’s senior year, Hayes will still have fly (and sprint free) talent to train alongside, including Nyls Korstanje, Zach Brown, and a squad of current Wolfpack freshmen who specialized in butterfly.

