Twofer for the Wolfpack: Caroline Sheble Sends Verbal to NC State for 2021-22

16-year-old Caroline Sheble of North Chesterfield, Virginia has made a verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for 2021-22. And if that feels vaguely like déjà vu, it’s because her twin sister Grace Sheble announced *her* verbal commitment to the Wolfpack about ten days ago. The twins are juniors at James River High School and they swim year-round for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics.

Caroline Sheble specializes in fly, back, and IM. She is a 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials qualifier in the 200 fly (2:14.36), has Winter Nationals cuts in the 200 back and 200 IM, and has Summer Juniors cuts in the 100 fly and 400 IM. She competed at Speedo Junior Nationals this summer and finaled in the 200 fly and 400 IM. She left the meet with PBs in the 200 fly (1:02.19), 200 fly (2:14.36), 200 IM (2:20.37), and 400 IM (4:53.57). A couple of weeks earlier she swam the 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at Virginia Swimming Senior Long Course Championships and finaled in everything but the 100 back. In short-course season, Sheble earned PBs in the 200 back, 50/200 fly, and 100/200/400 IM at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship. She competed for James River at the Virginia High School Class 6 (largest schools) State Meet in February and took 4th in the 200 IM (2:04.55) and 7th in the 100 fly (57.12). She also swam fly on the 6th-place medley relay (25.56 split) and contributed to the 3rd-place 400 free relay (52.95 split).

The Sheble sisters will pack a formidable punch for NC State. Their versatility will allow them to slot in wherever needed but Caroline’s times are already within scoring range at ACC Championships. She would have been a B-finalist in the 200 fly and 400 IM and a C-finalist in the 100 fly and 200 IM. It took 1:57.55 to final in the 200 back.

Best SCY Times:

200 fly – 1:57.88

100 fly – 54.43

400 IM – 4:14.14

200 IM – 2:00.75

200 back – 1:59.57

