Ten NCAA Top-10 Times Get Posted As Stanford Tops Arkansas in Season-Opener

Stanford V. Arkansas (Women)

October 12, 2019

Palo Alto, CA

Avery Aquatic Center

Team Scores: Stanford 186- Arkansas 105 Stanford exhibitioned all swims except the highest placer in the last 7 events



The No. 1 ranked Stanford Cardinal women debuted their 2019-20 campaign as they hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at the Avery Aquatic Center. Stanford was victorious over Arkansas 186-105, winning 14 of 16 events. This marks the 30th-consecutive dual meet win for Stanford and their 20th-straight dual meet win at home.

Meet Highlights

The Stanford women kicked off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay with members Alexandra Crisera, Allie Raab, Amalie Fackenthal, and Ashley Volpenhein (1:40.33). Shortly after, distance star Brooke Forde won the 1000 free with a time of 9:50.58.

Forde now ranks third in the NCAA this year behind Florida’s Leah Braswell and Alabama’s Kensey McMahon. Teammate Morgan Tankersley took second in the event at 10:02.79, the 10th-fastest time in the NCAA thus far. Later in the meet, Forde showed her IM versatility with another win in the 200 breast (2:13.05).

Medley relay member Amalie Fackenthal then stormed to a win in the 200 free (1:47.05) over freshman teammate Alexandra Crisera (1:47.58). Fackenthal later won the 100 fly with a time of 53.92, holding off 1000 free/200 breast winner Forde (54.45).

Into the 100 back and breast, Stanford’s Erin Voss and Allie Raab put up top-10 NCAA times with their winning efforts. Voss won the 100 back with a time of 53.95, now 10th in the NCAA. Raab followed up with a win in the 100 breast at 1:00.84, the 6th-fastest time in the NCAA.

Both Raab and Voss teamed up in the 200 IM to put up the 2 fastest times in the event. Raab won the 200 IM with a time of 1:59.59, which also ranks her 6th in the nation. Voss had the second-fastest time with a 2:00.13, putting her at 8th in the nation.

After Allie Szekely‘s 200 fly win (2:00.98), Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin gave the Razorbacks a sprint free sweep. Hopkin kicked it off in the 50 free, where she stormed to a NCAA #5 time of 22.21. Stanford’s Anya Goeders finished second with a 22.58, ranking 10th in the NCAA. After diving, Hopkin hopped back in the pool and won the 100 free with a 49.08, ranking 8th in the nation.

Alexandra Crisera continued her collegiate debut with her first dual meet win in the 200 back, winning by over 7 second with an NCAA #5 time of 1:54.99. Junior teammate Katie Glavinovich proceeded with her 500 free winning time of 4:51.42.

Both Crisera and Glavinovich teamed up with Emma Wheal and Grace Zhao to seal the Cardinals’ first meet win of the season with their 400 free relay win (3:23.58).

Arkansas Press Release

No. 19 Arkansas dropped a dual meet at No. 1 Stanford on Saturday in Palo Alto, Calif.

Anna Hopkin took first in both the 50 (22.21) and 100 (49.08) freestyle, while Molly Moore came in second for the 100 (52.14) free and diver Estilla Mosena stepped up again for the Razorbacks winning second place in the 3m (265.20) and third in the 1m (254.18).

“I think we made a good account of ourselves, we also have a very young team that’s gaining experience and it really tested our mentality away from home. It gave us a good gage to see just how our training and how technique acquisition is going,” Head Coach Neil Harper said. “Definitely got a lot to work to do, but it was a great away meet, and it is something we can certainly build on. I was proud of the ladies today, and I look forward to the remainder of the season.”

The Razorbacks ended the dual meet with 11 podium finishes and look to continue improving. The Hogs back in action Oct. 26 for their SEC home opener against Auburn.

Stanford Press Release

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 1 Stanford opened the season with a 186-105 win over Arkansas, Saturday, at the Avery Aquatic Center.

The Cardinal won 14 of the 16 events against the Razorbacks (1-1). Stanford has won 30 consecutive dual meets and 20 in a row at home.

Stanford’s Alex Crisera , Allie Raab , Amalie Fackenthal and Ashley Volpenhein started the meet off with a win in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:40.33.

Junior Brooke Forde won the 1,000 freestyle by nearly 12 seconds with a time of 9:50.58. The Louisville, Kentucky, native was also victorious in the 200 breaststroke at 2:13.05.

Sophomore Amalie Fackenthal (1:47.05) edged Crisera (1:47.58) in the 200 freestyle. She also touched first in the 100 butterfly at 53.92. Crisera came in first in the 200 backstroke at 1:54.99.

Raab, a sophomore from Brentwood, Tennessee, won two races, placing first in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.84) and the 200 individual medley (1:59.59).

Also picking up wins for Stanford were senior Erin Voss (100 backstroke – 53.95), senior Allie Szekely (200 butterfly – 2:00.98) and junior Katie Glavinovich (500 freestyle – 4:51.42).

In the final race of the afternoon, Grace Zhao anchored the 400 freestyle relay, which included Crisera, Glavinovich and Emma Wheal , to a win by .17 over the Razorbacks. The junior was trailing late, but put her head down during the final stretch and touched the wall at 3:23.58 ahead of Arkansas’ Emma Hultquist (3:23.75).

Sophomore diver Daria Lenz won both the 1-meter and 3-meter for the Cardinal with scores of 275.85 and 300.08, respectively.

Up next, Stanford hosts Washington State on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. The Cardinal will wear pink suits in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.