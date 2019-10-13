Andreas Vazaios Breaks 200 BK SCM Greek National Record at Naples ISL Match

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 2 – NAPLES

During ISL Group A Match 2 in Naples, DC Trident member Andreas Vazaios took down the Greek national record in the 200m back SCM. While Vazaios finished 6th in the event, his final time of 1:52.92 took down countryman Apostolos Christou‘s former record of 1:53.20 set at the 2018 SCM World Championships.

There is no clear evidence of Vazaios’ previous lifetime best, however, Vazaios swam 1:53.67 in the 200 back at the ISL Indy meet.

Last weekend, Vazaios also took down his own 200 IM national record with a time of 1:53.05. His former record time of 1:53.27 was set all the way back at the 2017 European SC Championships. That time puts him as the 25th-fastest performer in event history.

During the ISL Naples meet, Vazaios was a key contributor to the DC Trident’s team point total. After day one, Vazaios had a turn around and won the 200 IM (1:53.44) and finished second in the 200 fly (1:52.52). Along with his relay efforts, Vazaios earned the 21st-most points with 20.5 points to aid in DC Trident’s third-place finish.