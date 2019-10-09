A Viewer’s Guide To the International Swimming League’s Naples Stop

ISL GROUP A – Match 2 in Naples
- Saturday, October 12th – Sunday, October 13th
- 8:00 pm – 10:00 PM, local time (UTC+2), (2:00 pm – 4:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time)
- Naples, Italy
- Piscina Felice Scandalone, Via Giochi del Mediterraneo
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions
LINKS
- Live Stream (USA): ESPN3
- Live Stream (Canada): CBC
- Live Television (Australia): Channel 7
- Live Television (Latin America): Claro Sports
- Live Television (Brazil): TV Globo
- Live Television (Europe): Eurosport
- ISL Technical Handbook
- Buy Tickets
- Season Schedule
WHERE TO WATCH BY REGION
- United States: ESPN3
- Europe and Asia-Pacific: Eurosport
- Australia: 7plus
- New Zealand: Spark
- Canada: CBC
- Latin America: Claro Sport
- Brazil: TV Globo
- Caribbean: FlowSports
- Israel: Sports 1
- Middle East/North Africa: Bein Sport
Teams Competing
This weekend will feature ‘Group A’ in a rematch of last weekend’s meet. The teams are below with some of their key roster moves for Naples. Links will go to full announced rosters, if available:
- Energy Standard: skins race winners Sarah Sjostrom and Florent Manaudou will return, along with standout Chad le Clos. Energy Standard will return its entire winning roster from the Indy meet, but will add Fantine Lesaffre.
- Cali Condors: the roster with the most turnover so far. The big news is that Cali will get star sprinter Caeleb Dressel, the best hope of breaking up Energy Standard’s stranglehold on the triple-point skins races. On the other hand, the roster will lose major scorers Hali Flickinger, Townley Haas and Kelsey Wog from Indy.
- DC Trident: DC will also see significant turnover from the Indy meet. Distance star Katie Ledecky and Olympic icon Natalie Coughlin are out, though Kevin Cordes will join the team on the men’s side.
- Aqua Centurions: we have no official roster for the Aqua Centurions at this point.
Event Lineup
Here’s a look at this weekend’s event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, each of which ends in a relay event, which is then followed by a break, though the exact length of the breaks has not been specified.
|WOMEN’S EVENT #
|DAY 1
|MEN’S EVENT #
|1
|100 Fly
|2
|3
|50 Breast
|4
|5
|400 IM
|6
|7
|
4×100 Free Relay
|—Break—
|9
|200 Back
|8
|11
|50 Free
|10
|4×100 Medley Relay
|12
|—Break—
|13
|200 Free
|14
|15
|50 Back
|16
|17
|200 Breast
|18
|4×100 Free Relay
|19
|WOMEN’S EVENT #
|DAY 2
|MEN’S EVENT #
|20
|100 Free
|21
|22
|100 Breast
|23
|24
|400 Free
|25
|26
|
4×100 Medley Relay
|—Break—
|28
|200 IM
|27
|30
|50 Fly
|29
|32
|100 Back
|31
|33
|4×100 Mixed Free Relay
|33
|—Break—
|34
|200 Fly
|35
|36
|50 Free Skins
|37
|38
|4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed)
|38
SCORING & POINTS BREAKDOWN
Scoring for each event will be as follows:
|INDIVIDUAL EVENT
|RELAY EVENT
|SKINS RACE
|1st
|9
|18
|27
|2nd
|7
|14
|21
|3rd
|6
|12
|12
|4th
|5
|10
|10
|5th
|4
|8
|4
|6th
|3
|6
|3
|7th
|2
|4
|2
|8th
|1
|2
|1
Relays count for double, and skins races effectively triple if you make it to the third round; if eliminated in the second round, an athlete earns double points, but if knocked out in the first round, the point totals are the same as a normal race.
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified based on the ISL ‘money point’ system:
Regular season:
|INDIVIDUAL EVENT
|RELAY
|SKINS
|1st
|$1,800
|$900
|$5,400
|2nd
|$1,200
|$600
|$3,600
|3rd
|$600
|$300
|$1,800
|4th
|$300
|$150
|$900
Current prize money lists.
Alexander Gomelsky, famous Russian basketball coach and HOF inductee was a fan of NBA business. He appreciated the ability to make a sport competition a spectacle with its uncertain development at the beginning with the following culmination and dramatic finish. And to this day I’m with him on that, not being able to get rid of the feeling that each game is orchestrated. Not that they are fixed but they are designed to keep spectators attention all the time and go to the real competition only at the very end of the game. The team can be behind by 20 points after first half and then in one quarter come back. Or even better when the game goes overtime after… Read more »