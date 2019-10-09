A Viewer’s Guide To the International Swimming League’s Naples Stop

ISL GROUP A – Match 2 in Naples

Saturday, October 12th – Sunday, October 13th

8:00 pm – 10:00 PM, local time (UTC+2), (2:00 pm – 4:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time)

Naples, Italy

Piscina Felice Scandalone, Via Giochi del Mediterraneo

Short Course Meters (SCM)

Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions

LINKS

WHERE TO WATCH BY REGION

United States: ESPN3

Europe and Asia-Pacific: Eurosport

Australia: 7plus

New Zealand: Spark

Canada: CBC

Latin America: Claro Sport

Brazil: TV Globo

Caribbean: FlowSports

Israel: Sports 1

Middle East/North Africa: Bein Sport

Teams Competing

This weekend will feature ‘Group A’ in a rematch of last weekend’s meet. The teams are below with some of their key roster moves for Naples. Links will go to full announced rosters, if available:

Energy Standard: skins race winners Sarah Sjostrom and Florent Manaudou will return, along with standout Chad le Clos . Energy Standard will return its entire winning roster from the Indy meet, but will add Fantine Lesaffre .

and will return, along with standout . Energy Standard will return its entire winning roster from the Indy meet, but will add Cali Condors: the roster with the most turnover so far. The big news is that Cali will get star sprinter Caeleb Dressel , the best hope of breaking up Energy Standard’s stranglehold on the triple-point skins races. On the other hand, the roster will lose major scorers Hali Flickinger, Townley Haas and Kelsey Wog from Indy.

the best hope of breaking up Energy Standard’s stranglehold on the triple-point skins races. On the other hand, the roster will lose major scorers and from Indy. DC Trident: DC will also see significant turnover from the Indy meet. Distance star Katie Ledecky and Olympic icon Natalie Coughlin are out, though Kevin Cordes will join the team on the men’s side.

and Olympic icon are out, though will join the team on the men’s side. Aqua Centurions: we have no official roster for the Aqua Centurions at this point.

Event Lineup

Here’s a look at this weekend’s event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, each of which ends in a relay event, which is then followed by a break, though the exact length of the breaks has not been specified.

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 1 MEN’S EVENT # 1 100 Fly 2 3 50 Breast 4 5 400 IM 6 7 4×100 Free Relay —Break— 9 200 Back 8 11 50 Free 10 4×100 Medley Relay 12 —Break— 13 200 Free 14 15 50 Back 16 17 200 Breast 18 4×100 Free Relay 19

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 2 MEN’S EVENT # 20 100 Free 21 22 100 Breast 23 24 400 Free 25 26 4×100 Medley Relay —Break— 28 200 IM 27 30 50 Fly 29 32 100 Back 31 33 4×100 Mixed Free Relay 33 —Break— 34 200 Fly 35 36 50 Free Skins 37 38 4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed) 38

SCORING & POINTS BREAKDOWN

Scoring for each event will be as follows:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY EVENT SKINS RACE 1st 9 18 27 2nd 7 14 21 3rd 6 12 12 4th 5 10 10 5th 4 8 4 6th 3 6 3 7th 2 4 2 8th 1 2 1

Relays count for double, and skins races effectively triple if you make it to the third round; if eliminated in the second round, an athlete earns double points, but if knocked out in the first round, the point totals are the same as a normal race.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified based on the ISL ‘money point’ system:

Regular season:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY SKINS 1st $1,800 $900 $5,400 2nd $1,200 $600 $3,600 3rd $600 $300 $1,800 4th $300 $150 $900

Current prize money lists.