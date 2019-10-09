Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

A Viewer’s Guide To the International Swimming League’s Naples Stop

ISL GROUP A – Match 2 in Naples

  • Saturday, October 12th – Sunday, October 13th
  • 8:00 pm – 10:00 PM, local time (UTC+2), (2:00 pm – 4:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time)
  • Naples, Italy
  • Piscina Felice Scandalone, Via Giochi del Mediterraneo
  • Short Course Meters (SCM)
  • Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions

LINKS

WHERE TO WATCH BY REGION

  • United States: ESPN3
  • Europe and Asia-Pacific: Eurosport
  • Australia: 7plus
  • New Zealand: Spark
  • Canada: CBC
  • Latin America: Claro Sport
  • Brazil: TV Globo
  • Caribbean: FlowSports
  • Israel: Sports 1
  • Middle East/North Africa: Bein Sport

Teams Competing

This weekend will feature ‘Group A’ in a rematch of last weekend’s meet. The teams are below with some of their key roster moves for Naples. Links will go to full announced rosters, if available:

  • Energy Standard: skins race winners Sarah Sjostrom and Florent Manaudou will return, along with standout Chad le Clos. Energy Standard will return its entire winning roster from the Indy meet, but will add Fantine Lesaffre.
  • Cali Condors: the roster with the most turnover so far. The big news is that Cali will get star sprinter Caeleb Dresselthe best hope of breaking up Energy Standard’s stranglehold on the triple-point skins races. On the other hand, the roster will lose major scorers Hali Flickinger, Townley Haas and Kelsey Wog from Indy.
  • DC Trident: DC will also see significant turnover from the Indy meet. Distance star Katie Ledecky and Olympic icon Natalie Coughlin are out, though Kevin Cordes will join the team on the men’s side.
  • Aqua Centurions: we have no official roster for the Aqua Centurions at this point.

Event Lineup

Here’s a look at this weekend’s event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, each of which ends in a relay event, which is then followed by a break, though the exact length of the breaks has not been specified.

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 1 MEN’S EVENT #
1 100 Fly 2
3 50 Breast 4
5 400 IM 6
7
4×100 Free Relay
—Break—
9 200 Back 8
11 50 Free 10
4×100 Medley Relay 12
—Break—
13 200 Free 14
15 50 Back 16
17 200 Breast 18
4×100 Free Relay 19

 

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 2 MEN’S EVENT #
20 100 Free 21
22 100 Breast 23
24 400 Free 25
26
4×100 Medley Relay
—Break—
28 200 IM 27
30 50 Fly 29
32 100 Back 31
33 4×100 Mixed Free Relay 33
—Break—
34 200 Fly 35
36 50 Free Skins 37
38 4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed) 38

SCORING & POINTS BREAKDOWN

Scoring for each event will be as follows:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY EVENT SKINS RACE
1st 9 18 27
2nd 7 14 21
3rd 6 12 12
4th 5 10 10
5th 4 8 4
6th 3 6 3
7th 2 4 2
8th 1 2 1

Relays count for double, and skins races effectively triple if you make it to the third round; if eliminated in the second round, an athlete earns double points, but if knocked out in the first round, the point totals are the same as a normal race.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified based on the ISL ‘money point’ system:

Regular season:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY SKINS
1st $1,800 $900 $5,400
2nd $1,200 $600 $3,600
3rd $600 $300 $1,800
4th $300 $150 $900

Current prize money lists.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Yozhik

Alexander Gomelsky, famous Russian basketball coach and HOF inductee was a fan of NBA business. He appreciated the ability to make a sport competition a spectacle with its uncertain development at the beginning with the following culmination and dramatic finish. And to this day I’m with him on that, not being able to get rid of the feeling that each game is orchestrated. Not that they are fixed but they are designed to keep spectators attention all the time and go to the real competition only at the very end of the game. The team can be behind by 20 points after first half and then in one quarter come back. Or even better when the game goes overtime after… Read more »

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!