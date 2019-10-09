Blackshaw Departs Stockport Metro, Trimmings Takes On Coaching Dev Manager

Swim England announced that Talent Officer Lindsay Trimmings has been promoted to Coaching Development Manager within the organization. After having been in her current position for over five years, Trimmings will be taking over the CDM position from Joanna Jones, who moved to a new role with UK Sport.

Trimmings is a former British long-distance swimming junior champion whose achievements include having completed the English Channel swim solo.

Per Swim England, she joined Swim England in February 2014 from her previous post as deputy director of swimming and head of sports science and medicine at Plymouth Leander and Plymouth College. There, she helped coach now-retired Lithuanian Olympic champion Ruta Meiluttye, as well as British World Championships multi-medalist Ben Proud.

So excited with my new role! https://t.co/hURFLsPziZ — LIndsay Trimmings (Dunn) (@Linz_e_dunn) October 8, 2019

Also making moves is Stockport Metro Head Coach Richard Blackshaw, as he is leaving his coaching role at the end of October to fill Trimmings’ previous position. Blackshaw’s departure was announced to Stockport Metro swimmers on September 29th, with the club having accepted applicants to fill his role through October 8th.

It’s been one of the biggest honours of my life to be Head Coach @StockportMetro. At the end of the month I will be moving onto the the next honour, I can’t wait to get started as Swim England National Talent Officer supporting swimmer and coaches: https://t.co/AIYgSaU2O3 — Richard Blackshaw (@richswim79) October 8, 2019

Current swimmers at Stockport Metro include Katie Matts and Holly Hibbott, the latter of which took bronze in the women’s 400m freestyle at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia.