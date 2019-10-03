Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Energy Standard Announces Roster For Indy, Italy ISL Stops

The Energy Standard team has announced its roster for the opening two weekends of the International Swimming League, bringing us to 3/4 announced rosters.

Energy Standard will have almost all of its star power in Indianapolis this weekend. Daiya Seto is the main absence, and he also won’t compete in Naples next weekend.

The only team in Group A that has not yet released a roster is the Aqua Centurions.

Energy Standard Roster

Indianapolis:

Women Men
Sarah Sjostrom Chad le Clos
Georgia Davies Ben Proud
Viktoria Gunes Florent Manaudou
Emily Seebohm Kregor Zirk
Imogen Clark Simonas Bilis
Kierra Smith Sergii Shevtsov
Rebecca Smith Ilya Shymanovich
Penny Oleksiak Kliment Kolesnikov
Kayla Sanchez Maxim Stupin
Anastasiya Shkurdai Evgeny Rylov
Femke Heemskerk Ivan Girev
Mary-Sophie Harvey Mykhailo Romanchuk
Charlotte Bonnet Anton Chupkov

Naples:

Women Men
Sarah Sjostrom Chad le Clos
Georgia Davies Ben Proud
Viktoria Gunes Florent Manaudou
Emily Seebohm Kregor Zirk
Imogen Clark Simonas Bilis
Kierra Smith Sergii Shevtsov
Rebecca Smith Ilya Shymanovich
Penny Oleksiak Kliment Kolesnikov
Kayla Sanchez Maxim Stupin
Anastasiya Shkurdai Evgeny Rylov
Femke Heemskerk Ivan Girev
Mary-Sophie Harvey Mykhailo Romanchuk
Charlotte Bonnet Anton Chupkov
Fantine Lesaffre

The two absences from both meets are Seto and Max Litchfield. Fantine Lesaffre will not compete in Indianapolis, but will join the team in Naples for the second meet.

 

From our previous reporting:

Cali Condors Roster

Indy:

WOMEN MEN
Ariarne Titmus Andrew Wilson
Hali Flickinger Anton Ipsen
Kasia Wasik Bowen Becker
Kelsey Wog Jan Świtkowski
Kelsi Dahlia John Shebat
Kylie Masse Justin Ress
Lilly King Kacper Majchrzak
Mallory Comerford Mark Szaranek
Melanie Margalis Mitch Larkin
Molly Hannis Nic Fink
Natalie Hinds
Radosław Kawęcki
Olivia Smoliga Townley Haas
Signe Bro

Naples:

WOMEN MEN
Ariarne Titmus Andrew Wilson
Kasia Wasik Anton Ipsen
Kelsey Wog Bowen Becker
Kelsi Dahlia Caeleb Dressel
Kylie Masse Jan Świtkowski
Lilly King John Shebat
Mallory Comerford Justin Ress
Megan Kingsley Kacper Majchrzak
Melanie Margalis Mark Szaranek
Molly Hannis Mitch Larkin
Natalie Hinds Nic Fink
Olivia Smoliga
Radosław Kawęcki
Signe Bro

DC Trident Roster

Indy:

WOMEN MEN
Anika Apostalon Abrahm DeVine
Annika Bruhn Andreas Vazaios
Bethany Galat Cody Miller
Brianna Throssell Giles Smith
Emma Barksdale Ian Finnerty
Katie Ledecky Jay Litherland
Leiston Pickett Jérémy Stravius
Lia Neale Robert Howard
Lisa Bratton Tristan Hollard
Madison Kennedy Velimir Stjepanovic
Natalie Coughlin Zach Apple
Sarah Gibson Zach Harting
Simoa Kubova Zane Grothe
Siobhán Haughey

CanSwim13

That 4×1 medley for the women is gonna be fun

20 minutes ago
Jeff

I see Energy Standard have got Kolesnikov. Interesting to see they chose Gunes considering she isn’t exactly a great athlete now. Girev should be helpful for relays and not sure about Mary-Sophie Harvey

14 minutes ago
Braden Keith

I think there was a serious problem for teams finding willing female IMers who can hit the standards. If you start looking through the list at the number of swimmers from Asia (who generally have declined to participate), or who have otherwise withdrawn for health reasons or other public reasons, you can see that you start getting really deep into the rankings really quickly.

11 seconds ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

