Energy Standard Announces Roster For Indy, Italy ISL Stops

The Energy Standard team has announced its roster for the opening two weekends of the International Swimming League, bringing us to 3/4 announced rosters.
Energy Standard will have almost all of its star power in Indianapolis this weekend. Daiya Seto is the main absence, and he also won’t compete in Naples next weekend.
The only team in Group A that has not yet released a roster is the Aqua Centurions.
Energy Standard Roster
Indianapolis:
|Women
|Men
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Chad le Clos
|Georgia Davies
|Ben Proud
|Viktoria Gunes
|Florent Manaudou
|Emily Seebohm
|Kregor Zirk
|Imogen Clark
|Simonas Bilis
|Kierra Smith
|Sergii Shevtsov
|Rebecca Smith
|Ilya Shymanovich
|Penny Oleksiak
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|Kayla Sanchez
|Maxim Stupin
|Anastasiya Shkurdai
|Evgeny Rylov
|Femke Heemskerk
|Ivan Girev
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|Charlotte Bonnet
|Anton Chupkov
Naples:
|Women
|Men
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Chad le Clos
|Georgia Davies
|Ben Proud
|Viktoria Gunes
|Florent Manaudou
|Emily Seebohm
|Kregor Zirk
|Imogen Clark
|Simonas Bilis
|Kierra Smith
|Sergii Shevtsov
|Rebecca Smith
|Ilya Shymanovich
|Penny Oleksiak
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|Kayla Sanchez
|Maxim Stupin
|Anastasiya Shkurdai
|Evgeny Rylov
|Femke Heemskerk
|Ivan Girev
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|Charlotte Bonnet
|Anton Chupkov
|Fantine Lesaffre
The two absences from both meets are Seto and Max Litchfield. Fantine Lesaffre will not compete in Indianapolis, but will join the team in Naples for the second meet.
From our previous reporting:
Cali Condors Roster
Indy:
|WOMEN
|MEN
|Ariarne Titmus
|Andrew Wilson
|Hali Flickinger
|Anton Ipsen
|Kasia Wasik
|Bowen Becker
|Kelsey Wog
|Jan Świtkowski
|Kelsi Dahlia
|John Shebat
|Kylie Masse
|Justin Ress
|Lilly King
|Kacper Majchrzak
|Mallory Comerford
|Mark Szaranek
|Melanie Margalis
|Mitch Larkin
|Molly Hannis
|Nic Fink
|Natalie Hinds
|
Radosław Kawęcki
|Olivia Smoliga
|Townley Haas
|Signe Bro
Naples:
|WOMEN
|MEN
|Ariarne Titmus
|Andrew Wilson
|Kasia Wasik
|Anton Ipsen
|Kelsey Wog
|Bowen Becker
|Kelsi Dahlia
|Caeleb Dressel
|Kylie Masse
|Jan Świtkowski
|Lilly King
|John Shebat
|Mallory Comerford
|Justin Ress
|Megan Kingsley
|Kacper Majchrzak
|Melanie Margalis
|Mark Szaranek
|Molly Hannis
|Mitch Larkin
|Natalie Hinds
|Nic Fink
|Olivia Smoliga
|
Radosław Kawęcki
|Signe Bro
DC Trident Roster
Indy:
|WOMEN
|MEN
|Anika Apostalon
|Abrahm DeVine
|Annika Bruhn
|Andreas Vazaios
|Bethany Galat
|Cody Miller
|Brianna Throssell
|Giles Smith
|Emma Barksdale
|Ian Finnerty
|Katie Ledecky
|Jay Litherland
|Leiston Pickett
|Jérémy Stravius
|Lia Neale
|Robert Howard
|Lisa Bratton
|Tristan Hollard
|Madison Kennedy
|Velimir Stjepanovic
|Natalie Coughlin
|Zach Apple
|Sarah Gibson
|Zach Harting
|Simoa Kubova
|Zane Grothe
|Siobhán Haughey
That 4×1 medley for the women is gonna be fun
I see Energy Standard have got Kolesnikov. Interesting to see they chose Gunes considering she isn’t exactly a great athlete now. Girev should be helpful for relays and not sure about Mary-Sophie Harvey
I think there was a serious problem for teams finding willing female IMers who can hit the standards. If you start looking through the list at the number of swimmers from Asia (who generally have declined to participate), or who have otherwise withdrawn for health reasons or other public reasons, you can see that you start getting really deep into the rankings really quickly.