UCSB Secures Verbal Commitment from SMST’s Hannah Joseph

Folsom, California’s Hannah Joseph will head south in the fall to swim for the University of California, Santa Barbara in the class of 2024. Joseph’s is the second verbal commitment for 2020-21 after that of San Diego’s Cameron Collins.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of California Santa Barbara. I’m so thankful for my team, friends, coaches, and family for all the support they have given. Go Gauchos! 💙💛”

Joseph is a senior at Folsom High School and swims year-round for Sierra Marlins Swim Team. Primarily a sprint freestyler, she took 4th in the 50 free (24.07) and 5th in the 100 free (51.76) at the 2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, while also contributing to the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (26.36 butterfly split) and 3rd-place 200 free relay (23.76 anchor). Joseph kicked of 2019 LCM season with finals appearances in the 100 free and 200 free –and lifetime bests in the 200 free and 50 fly– at Santa Clara International in June. She finished the summer with back-to-back appearances at Mount Hood Futures (where she finaled in the 50 free) and Speedo Junior Nationals.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.64

100 free – 51.69

100 fly – 56.95

The Gauchos finished 3rd in the women’s standings at 2019 MPSF Championships. There were 12 women on the 2018-19 squad who swam sub-24 50 frees; four of them scored at conference: Marriott Hoffmann (7th), Lucy Fellner (8th), Jacquelyn Harris (9th), Rachel Kulik (20th), and Tara Middleton (23rd). In the 100 free, Emily Ward scored in the A final; Hoffmann and Harris in the B; and Fellner in the C. Joseph’s best SCY times would have placed her in the C finals of the 100 free and 100 fly. She will overlap with Hoffmann and Harris.

