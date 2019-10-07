Energy Standard Fields 7 of Top 9 Money-Earners At ISL Indy Opener

Sarah Sjostrom leads all money-earners after one stop of the International Swimming League, and Florent Manaudou has also cracked five-figure earnings in one meet.

The prize money system is heavily weighted to athletes on the best teams, so it’s no surprise that Energy Standard team members make up 7 of the top 9 earners from Indy. That’s even before the team bonuses, which will come at the final in December, where Energy Standard is the clear favorite.

The Cali Condors have three of the top 10 earners. Meanwhile no one from the DC Trident or the Aqua Centurions made more than $4200 in the opening stop.

The big money comes in the ‘skins’ races, and all four of the skins finalists (Sjostrom, Manaudou, Femke Heemskerk, Ben Proud) are among the top seven earners.

ISL Prize Money Format

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system:

Regular season:

Individual Event Relay Skins 1st $1,800 $900 $5,400 2nd $1,200 $600 $3,600 3rd $600 $300 $1,800 4th $300 $150 $900

ISL Finals meet:

Individual Event Relay Skins 1st $6,000 $3,000 $18,000 2nd $4,000 $2,000 $12,000 3rd $2,000 $1,000 $6,000 4th $1,000 $500 $3,000

Prize Money Lists After Indy

Earners By Team

Energy Standard

Energy Standard $74,400 Sarah Sjostrom $13,500 Florent Manaudou $10,200 Chad le Clos $8,400 Femke Heemskerk $5,400 Ben Proud $5,100 Kliment Kolesnikov $4,800 Ilya Shymanovich $4,500 Simonas Bilis $3,300 Evgeny Rylov $3,150 Anton Chupkov $2,550 Kayla Sanchez $2,400 Penny Oleksiak $2,100 Sergey Shevtsov $1,350 Mykhailo Romanchuk $1,200 Emily Seebohm $1,200 Ivan Girev $1,200 Georgia Davies $900 Imogen Clark $900 Kierra Smith $600 Rebecca Smith $600 Kregor Zirk $450 Anastasiya Shkurdai $300 Charlotte Bonnet $300

Cali Condors

Cali Condors $54,750 Olivia Smoliga $8,100 Lilly King $6,300 Kelsi Dahlia $4,500 Mitch Larkin $4,050 Melanie Margalis $3,900 Kylie Masse $3,900 Molly Hannis $3,000 Kasia Wasick $2,850 Hali Flickinger $2,700 Kelsey Wog $2,400 Mark Szaranek $2,100 Ariarne Titmus $2,100 Nic Fink $1,500 Mallory Comerford $1,500 Natalie Hinds $1,200 Anton Ipsen $900 Townley Haas $750 Justin Ress $600 Kacper Majchrzak $600 Mary-Sophie Harvey $600 John Shebat $600 Radoslaw Kawecki $300 Bowe Becker $150 Signe Bro $150

Aqua Centurions

Aqua Centurions $25,200 Breno Correia $3,900 Santo Condorelli $3,600 Nicolo Martinenghi $3,000 Simone Sabbioni $2,700 Matteo Rivolta $1,800 Fabio Scozzoli $1,800 Philip Heintz $1,200 Poul Zellman $1,200 Alessandro Miressi $1,200 Margherita Panziera $600 Travis Mahoney $600 Franziska Hentke $600 Federica Pellegrini $600 Lidon Munoz $600 Luco Dotto $600 Elena di Liddo $300 Martina Carraro $300 Sarah Kohler $300 Laszlo Cseh $300

DC Trident