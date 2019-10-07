Energy Standard Fields 7 of Top 9 Money-Earners At ISL Indy Opener

Sarah Sjostrom leads all money-earners after one stop of the International Swimming League, and Florent Manaudou has also cracked five-figure earnings in one meet.
The prize money system is heavily weighted to athletes on the best teams, so it’s no surprise that Energy Standard team members make up 7 of the top 9 earners from Indy. That’s even before the team bonuses, which will come at the final in December, where Energy Standard is the clear favorite.
The Cali Condors have three of the top 10 earners. Meanwhile no one from the DC Trident or the Aqua Centurions made more than $4200 in the opening stop.
The big money comes in the ‘skins’ races, and all four of the skins finalists (Sjostrom, Manaudou, Femke Heemskerk, Ben Proud) are among the top seven earners.
ISL Prize Money Format
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system:
Regular season:
|Individual Event
|Relay
|Skins
|1st
|$1,800
|$900
|$5,400
|2nd
|$1,200
|$600
|$3,600
|3rd
|$600
|$300
|$1,800
|4th
|$300
|$150
|$900
ISL Finals meet:
|Individual Event
|Relay
|Skins
|1st
|$6,000
|$3,000
|$18,000
|2nd
|$4,000
|$2,000
|$12,000
|3rd
|$2,000
|$1,000
|$6,000
|4th
|$1,000
|$500
|$3,000
Prize Money Lists After Indy
Earners By Team
Energy Standard
|Energy Standard
|$74,400
|Sarah Sjostrom
|$13,500
|Florent Manaudou
|$10,200
|Chad le Clos
|$8,400
|Femke Heemskerk
|$5,400
|Ben Proud
|$5,100
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|$4,800
|Ilya Shymanovich
|$4,500
|Simonas Bilis
|$3,300
|Evgeny Rylov
|$3,150
|Anton Chupkov
|$2,550
|Kayla Sanchez
|$2,400
|Penny Oleksiak
|$2,100
|Sergey Shevtsov
|$1,350
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|$1,200
|Emily Seebohm
|$1,200
|Ivan Girev
|$1,200
|Georgia Davies
|$900
|Imogen Clark
|$900
|Kierra Smith
|$600
|Rebecca Smith
|$600
|Kregor Zirk
|$450
|Anastasiya Shkurdai
|$300
|Charlotte Bonnet
|$300
Cali Condors
|Cali Condors
|$54,750
|Olivia Smoliga
|$8,100
|Lilly King
|$6,300
|Kelsi Dahlia
|$4,500
|Mitch Larkin
|$4,050
|Melanie Margalis
|$3,900
|Kylie Masse
|$3,900
|Molly Hannis
|$3,000
|Kasia Wasick
|$2,850
|Hali Flickinger
|$2,700
|Kelsey Wog
|$2,400
|Mark Szaranek
|$2,100
|Ariarne Titmus
|$2,100
|Nic Fink
|$1,500
|Mallory Comerford
|$1,500
|Natalie Hinds
|$1,200
|Anton Ipsen
|$900
|Townley Haas
|$750
|Justin Ress
|$600
|Kacper Majchrzak
|$600
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|$600
|John Shebat
|$600
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|$300
|Bowe Becker
|$150
|Signe Bro
|$150
Aqua Centurions
|Aqua Centurions
|$25,200
|Breno Correia
|$3,900
|Santo Condorelli
|$3,600
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|$3,000
|Simone Sabbioni
|$2,700
|Matteo Rivolta
|$1,800
|Fabio Scozzoli
|$1,800
|Philip Heintz
|$1,200
|Poul Zellman
|$1,200
|Alessandro Miressi
|$1,200
|Margherita Panziera
|$600
|Travis Mahoney
|$600
|Franziska Hentke
|$600
|Federica Pellegrini
|$600
|Lidon Munoz
|$600
|Luco Dotto
|$600
|Elena di Liddo
|$300
|Martina Carraro
|$300
|Sarah Kohler
|$300
|Laszlo Cseh
|$300
DC Trident
|DC Trident
|$25,050
|Katie Ledecky
|$4,200
|Siobhan Haughey
|$3,750
|Andreas Vazaios
|$3,150
|Brianna Throssell
|$2,250
|Zane Grothe
|$2,100
|Jay Litherland
|$1,800
|Bethany Galat
|$1,350
|Simona Kubova
|$1,350
|Lisa Bratton
|$1,200
|Robert Howard
|$1,050
|Giles Smith
|$600
|Tristan Hollard
|$450
|Cody Miller
|$300
|Leiston Pickett
|$300
|Velimir Stjepanovic
|$300
|Anika Apostalon
|$300
|Annika Bruhn
|$300
|Jeremy Stravius
|$150
|Zach Apple
|$150
