Pellegrini on “Relay only” swim in Indy; Will swim Individual in Naples (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

Energy Standard A – 3:28.63 Cali Condors A – 3:29.62 DC Trident A – 3:32.52 Cali Condors B – 3:33.10 Energy Standard B – 3:34.35 Aqua Centurions A – 3:35.19 DC Trident B – 3:36.32 Aqua Centurions B – 3:42.47

Cali Condors move into the lead, albeit a narrow one, with a huge 2-4 finish in the 400 free relay. Energy Standard won the race, though, with a 3:28.63. Sjöström (51.61) and Femke Heemskerk (51.67) had huge splits to keep the Energy Standard team out of reach. Penny Oleksiak led off in 52.86 and Kayla Sanchez was the third leg for Energy Standard (52.49).

For the Condors, Olivia Smoliga led off in 52.45, followed by Dahlia (52.49), Natalie Hinds (52.35), and Comerford (52.33). DC Trident got a 52.30 lead-off from Siobhan Haughey.

Relays, worth double points, are incredibly important in the ISL format. With several swimmers already on their second race of the session, about thirty minutes since the start of the session, fatigue is definitely a factor.

With each team getting two relay teams, coaches will have to decide if they want to try to load up one relay and go for the win, or split their swimmers a little more evenly and try to get two higher finishes, even if that means they don’t win.