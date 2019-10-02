Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

US Teams (Condors, Trident) Release Rosters Ahead of ISL Opener

The two American teams competing in this weekend’s International Swimming League opener (the Cali Condors and DC Trident) have revealed their travel rosters.

The major news is that world champ Caeleb Dressel will not be competing this week in Indianapolis, but will travel to Naples for the second Group A meet from October 12-13.

Cali Condors

Active in Indianapolis:

Women
Ariarne Titmus
Hali Flickinger
Kasia Wasik
Kelsey Wog
Kelsi Dahlia
Kylie Masse
Lilly King
Mallory Comerford
Melanie Margalis
Molly Hannis
Natalie Hinds
Olivia Smoliga
Signe Bro
Men
Andrew Wilson
Anton Ipsen
Bowen Becker
Jan Świtkowski
John Shebat
Justin Ress
Kacper Majchrzak
Mark Szaranek
Mitch Larkin
Nic Fink
Radosław Kawęcki
Townley Haas

Active in Naples:

Women
Ariarne Titmus
Kasia Wasik
Kelsey Wog
Kelsi Dahlia
Kylie Masse
Lilly King
Megan Kingsley
Melanie Margalis
Molly Hannis
Natalie Hinds
Olivia Smoliga
Signe Bro
Men
Andrew Wilson
Anton Ipsen
Bowen Becker
Caeleb Dressel
Jan Świtkowski
John Shebat
Justin Ress
Kacper Majchrzak
Mark Szaranek
Mitch Larkin
Nic Fink
Radosław Kawęcki

Notable inactives: Australia’s Jack Cartwright is the only swimmer on the roster not swimming either meet. Shayna Jack was named as part of the roster, but remains suspended from the ISL, pending the outcome of her anti-doping case.

DC Trident

Active in Indianapolis:

Women
Anika Apostalon
Annika Bruhn
Bethany Galat
Brianna Throssell
Emma Barksdale
Katie Ledecky
Leiston Pickett
Lia Neale
Lisa Bratton
Madison Kennedy
Natalie Coughlin
Sarah Gibson
Simoa Kubova
Siobhán Haughey

 

Men
Abrahm DeVine
Andreas Vazaios
Cody Miller
Giles Smith
Ian Finnerty
Jay Litherland
Jérémy Stravius
Robert Howard
Tristan Hollard
Velimir Stjepanovic
Zach Apple
Zach Harting
Zane Grothe

Notable inactives: Kevin Cordes is the only Trident roster member not competing in the opening meet.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!