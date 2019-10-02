US Teams (Condors, Trident) Release Rosters Ahead of ISL Opener

The two American teams competing in this weekend’s International Swimming League opener (the Cali Condors and DC Trident) have revealed their travel rosters.

The major news is that world champ Caeleb Dressel will not be competing this week in Indianapolis, but will travel to Naples for the second Group A meet from October 12-13.

Cali Condors

Active in Indianapolis:

Men Andrew Wilson Anton Ipsen Bowen Becker Jan Świtkowski John Shebat Justin Ress Kacper Majchrzak Mark Szaranek Mitch Larkin Nic Fink Radosław Kawęcki Townley Haas

Active in Naples:

Women Ariarne Titmus Kasia Wasik Kelsey Wog Kelsi Dahlia Kylie Masse Lilly King Mallory Comerford Megan Kingsley Melanie Margalis Molly Hannis Natalie Hinds Olivia Smoliga Signe Bro

Men Andrew Wilson Anton Ipsen Bowen Becker Caeleb Dressel Jan Świtkowski John Shebat Justin Ress Kacper Majchrzak Mark Szaranek Mitch Larkin Nic Fink Radosław Kawęcki

Notable inactives: Australia’s Jack Cartwright is the only swimmer on the roster not swimming either meet. Shayna Jack was named as part of the roster, but remains suspended from the ISL, pending the outcome of her anti-doping case.

DC Trident

Active in Indianapolis:

Women Anika Apostalon Annika Bruhn Bethany Galat Brianna Throssell Emma Barksdale Katie Ledecky Leiston Pickett Lia Neale Lisa Bratton Madison Kennedy Natalie Coughlin Sarah Gibson Simoa Kubova Siobhán Haughey

Men Abrahm DeVine Andreas Vazaios Cody Miller Giles Smith Ian Finnerty Jay Litherland Jérémy Stravius Robert Howard Tristan Hollard Velimir Stjepanovic Zach Apple Zach Harting Zane Grothe

Notable inactives: Kevin Cordes is the only Trident roster member not competing in the opening meet.