Are You An Underdog?

Have you ever been told, “You can’t,” “You’re not good enough,” “You’ll never make it.”

Does it seem like the people around you don’t believe in you? They don’t believe in your drive? Your commitment? Your dreams?

See, whether your an Underdog or a Favorite, that is how someone else defines you, that is what someone else believes.

What do you believe?

Every Favorite was once an Underdog. The path from Underdog to Favorite is paved with challenges, hard work, failures, persistence, and a relentless pursuit of your dreams. It’s the only path worth taking and it’s the only path that leads to greatness.

We all know someone who has put in the work to defy the odds and overcome their obstacles. Maybe that person is a teammate, a friend, a competitor, or yourself. Whoever it is, that person deserves to be recognized.

This is a shout out to the underdog.

A3 Performance would like to honor those amazing athletes who have overcome adversity on their way to the top.

Now through October 31st, 2019, nominate an underdog you believe has overcome significant challenges to achieve success. It could be one of your swimmers, a teammate, a friend, a competitor, or simply someone you admire on the pool deck.

Complete the form at this link to nominate someone to win the A3 Performance Ultimate Underdog Package.

What’s in the Ultimate Underdog package? A VICI Tech suit, a Stealth Dome Cap, a pair of Fuse X Goggles, an A3 Performance warm-up jacket, an A3 Performance T-shirt, and a personalized A3 Performance backpack.

All nominations must be submitted by 11:59 pm CST on October 31, 2019 in order to be eligible to win the Ultimate Underdog Package. USA-entries only. All nominators will be emailed with the final selection, regardless if their nominee was selected.

Courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam Partner.