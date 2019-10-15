Oakland, Milwaukee Split Horizon League Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Horizon League

INDIANAPOLIS – The Nike #HLSD Swimmers and Divers of the Week had Oakland’s Mack Flowers and Susan LaGrand taking both swimming honors while Milwaukee’s McKenzie Sanchez and Jared Kleczka earning the diving honors.

2019 Nike® Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Mack Flowers | Oakland | Junior | St. Albert, Alberta, Canada

Oakland’s Mack Flowers had a strong opening weekend for the Golden Grizzlies, tallying seven first place finishes. Flowers opened the weekend against league foe Milwaukee with three top finishes in the 200 medley relay (1:32.27), 100 butterfly (49.20) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:04.83). The junior also placed second in the 50 freestyle in a time of 21.22. Flowers continued his dominating performance into Saturday’s Golden Grizzly Relays as he recorded four top finishes in the 400 medley relay (3:23.68), 200 medley relay (1:31.67), 3 x 100 butterfly relay 2:31.18 and the 400 freestyle relay 3:03.65. Flowers also placed second in the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:23.94.

2019 Nike® Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Susan LaGrand | Oakland | Sophomore | Grand Rapids, Mich.

Oakland’s Susan LaGrand swam to an impressive seven first place finishes over the weekend in the Golden Grizzlies’ regular season opener. In Friday’s tri-meet against Milwaukee and Vanderbilt, the sophomore tallied three top finishes in the 200 medley relay (1:42.78), 200 freestyle (1:52.74), and the 200 backstroke (2:02.68). LaGrand also swam to a second place finish in the 400 freestyle relay 3:31.73. The Grand Rapids, Mich. native finished the weekend strong at the inaugural Golden Grizzly Relays with four first place finishes in 400 medley relay (3:53.86), 200 medley relay (1:44.38), 300 butterfly relay (2:50.11) and 400 freestyle relay (3:30.50).

2019 Nike® Men’s Diver of the Week

Jared Kleczka | Milwaukee | Freshman | Franklin, Wis.

Kleczka led the Panthers from the boards after winning the one-meter (268.20) and claiming second on three-meter (260.40) against Oakland in his first collegiate meet.

2019 Nike® Women’s Diver of the Week

McKenzie Sanchez | Milwaukee | Freshman | Racine, Wis.

Sanchez led the Milwaukee diving team at back-to-back meets. The freshman won the one-meter in a tri-meet against Oakland and Vanderbilt. Her score of 273.45 qualified her for NCAA Zones in her first collegiate meet. Sanchez also placed second on the three-meter at the meet. The next day, Sanchez topped her score for another first-place finish (284.18). This score sits as the fifth best score on the Panther top-10 list.